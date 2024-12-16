The New York Rangers lost to the St Louis Blues on Sunday 3-2. It is their tenth loss in 13 games, a slide that puts them outside the playoff bubble. Artemi Panarin did not play with an upper-body injury and Kappo Kaako was a healthy scratch. The offense struggled without those two pieces, as they have with them. Defenseman Adam Fox spoke about the Rangers' struggles in the offensive zone during this slide.

“It's been the same story, right? Just kind of one and done in the O-zone, haven't sustained many cycles, many shifts with sustained pressure to make them defend,” Fox said, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “Just kind of comes right back at us and bites us in the ass.”

The Rangers entered the third period down 3-0 on Sunday. Another tough start was almost salvaged by youngsters Brett Berard and Will Cuylle. Their goals brought the deficit to one but the Rangers could not hammer home one more.

What is next for the Rangers?

The Rangers have already made one big move this season. They traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks on December 6, marking the end of his captaincy. The move freed up $8 million in cap space that GM Chris Drury can use to improve the team. But if things continue down this path, there could be more departures than arrivals.

The Rangers signed Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year extension shortly after trading Trouba. There was probably little discussion about trading one of the league's best goalies, but the extension eliminates that entirely. The big name who could move is Chris Kreider, who has spent his entire career with the Rangers.

No matter what happens, the Rangers must start winning games to get this season back on track. The playoffs are attainable in the soft Eastern Conference but this slide has to stop soon.