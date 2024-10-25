The New York Rangers and former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere have agreed to a seven-year extension. The two sides signed the deal on Friday that will pay the 23-year-old $7.45 million per year. Multiple reports surfaced in the afternoon that this deal was getting close before the pen hit the paper.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman posted, “We will see where this goes over the next 24-48 hours, but hearing talks have intensified between NYR and Alexis Lafreniere.’

New York Post Rangers reporter Larry Brooks followed up with, “Rangers closing in on Lafreniere extension. Told by industry sources it will be [a] seven-year deal coming in at under $7.6M per.”

Eventually, PuckPedia confirmed the news. The $7.45 million price tag puts Lafreniere under his fellow top pick Juraj Slavskovsky, who signed for $7.6 million. It also sets the table for an upcoming Igor Shesterkin contract. The goalie reportedly turned down $11 million per season and hits free agency after this season.

Alexis Lafreniere looks to continue breakout for Rangers

When the Rangers took Alexis Lafreniere first overall in 2020, they hoped to get another star to add to their lineup. With Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider locked up long-term, they had time to wait for Lafreniere’s breakout. They were patient and it paid off last year, as he cracked 25 goals and 50 points for the first time.

His great play carried into the postseason, where he scored eight goals and 14 points in 16 games. Much of this production came as part of the Rangers’ dominant powerplay. The youngster benefits from playing with some great players and racks up goals and assists that his younger counterparts do not.

Now, the Rangers and their fans can turn their attention to Igor Shesterkin. There is no doubt that he is one of the best goalies in the world and will get paid like one. The question is will he be the highest-paid player on the Rangers? Panarin makes $11.64 million per season, which could be beaten by Shesterkin.