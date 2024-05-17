The New York Rangers are moving on to the next round of the NHL playoffs after a miracle comeback in game six on Thursday night. The Carolina Hurricanes were at home and it looked like they were going to force a game seven as they had a two goal lead with under 14 minutes left in the game. Enter Chris Kreider. Kreider scored three goals in less than 10 minutes to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead, and an empty netter from Barclay Woodrow iced the game with under a minute to go. New York won 5-3, and they are moving on.

That's a tough way to go out if you're the Hurricanes. They were in control of that game, and then all of a sudden, everything flipped on them. Chris Kreider had one of the best stretches you will ever see in a hockey game, and he led his team to a victory.

After the game, Artemi Panarin was asked about Kreider, and he got some laughs from the media with his humorous response.

“He’s terrible,” Artemi Panarin said jokingly, according to a tweet from Peter Baugh.

The Rangers are now one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup as they are moving on to the next round. They are through two series as they took down the Washington Capitals in the first round, and they are now playing in the conference finals. New York is still waiting for their opponent as the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins are still battling it out in the other series. The Panthers are up 3-2 in that one.

Fans react to insane third period from Chris Kreider

There was a watch party for the game at Madison Square Garden, and the fans went crazy after seeing Chris Kreider put the Rangers on top.

Expand Tweet

That performance put the finishing touches on the series, and the Rangers are now moving on.

Expand Tweet

These Rangers fans watching the game at a bar had a lot to celebrate on Thursday night.

Expand Tweet

Chris Kreider and the Rangers are now halfway to achieving their goal of winning the Stanley Cup. One more series win and they will be in the Stanley Cup final.