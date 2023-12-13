Igor Shesterkin was at a loss for words after allowing six goals in a 7-3 Rangers loss on Tuesday.

The concerns over New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reached a new high Tuesday night after the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner matched a career-high by allowing six goals in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Rangers have the third-best record in the NHL but that won’t sustain if their defense and star goalie don’t step up their games soon. Shesterkin was at a loss for words following Tuesday's loss when asked how he feels about his present game.

“I don’t know what to say to you, sorry,” he said, via Mollie Walker.

New York's defensive struggles are not all on Shesterkin, but there's no denying he doesn’t look as polished as he has over the last two seasons. Tuesday marked Shesterkin's third consecutive loss. He allowed 15 goals across those three games, facing 31 shots per game.

The blame game

There is a divide among Rangers fans as to who is more to blame. It's never easy for a goaltender to save mountains of shots in consecutive games, but the performances that Shesterkin put together throughout his first four seasons in the NHL label him with lofty expectations.

A big issue for the Rangers as of late is their slow starts. They've allowed multiple first-period goals in four of their last six games. Shesterkin allowed nine past him in the first frame of his last four starts.

There is reason for concern, but it's not quite time to panic just yet. Igor Shesterkin is a very talented netminder and the Rangers boast one of the best rosters in the NHL. Despite their recent form they still have a six-point cushion for first place in the Metropolitan division.

Everything can be turned around by the new year, but regardless the Rangers should be hard-pressed to figure things out sooner rather than later before their grip in the standings starts to loosen.