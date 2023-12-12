New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick faced his former longtime team, the Los Angeles Kings, on Monday night.

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick likely had December 11 circled on his calendar in preseason. December 11 marked the day that his Rangers would face the Los Angeles Kings. After 16 seasons in the City of Angels, Quick would have a chance to face his former team for the first time. On Sunday night, he did just that.

Quick made 25 saves against the Kings at Madison Square Garden. His offense backed up his incredible performance, leading the Blueshirts to a 4-1 victory on Sunday night. After the game, the veteran puck-stopper revealed his true feelings on facing his former team.

“It's a long day. You’re thinking about it. You just want the game to start,” the Rangers goalie said, via USA Today Sports. “Having never played them before and the way it ended there, you’re just kind of replaying a lot of the memories throughout the day.”

“As soon as you get out there, you start playing,” he continued. “You see a bunch of friends over there, guys you played with for a long time, but when they start trying to score on you, you forget about that. You just try to stop the puck.”

Los Angeles Kings and the Jonathan Quick trade

Quick's time with the Kings came to an end last season. Los Angeles traded the veteran goaltender to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of a package that landed them defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The Blue Jackets did not hold on to Quick for long, though. They flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights soon after. With the Golden Knights, Quick won his third career Stanley Cup after Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Quick won his first two Stanley Cups with the Kings. In 2012, he posted an otherwordly .946 save percentage as Los Angeles won it all for the first time. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP that season, as well. Quick and the Kings would win the Cup again in 2014, defeating the Rangers in five games.

With the Blueshirts, Quick has turned back the clock. He has started nine games for New York, winning eight of them. He has posted an impressive .922 save percentage, as well. The 37-year-old has played a major role for a Rangers team playing like the best in the NHL.

Quick may never have envisioned his Kings tenure ending the way it did. However, beating Los Angeles in that fashion on Sunday night has to feel good for the American goaltender.