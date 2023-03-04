This week has been absolutely wild for netminder Jonathan Quick, who was traded twice within days. The Los Angeles Kings dealt him to the Columbus Blue Jackets which completely caught Quick off guard and shortly after, the veteran was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights, giving Quick a chance to play for another contender.

With the dust now settled, Quick said “it was a shock” when the Kings made the decision to part ways with him, as reported by Vince Sapienza. The 37-year-old did express his excitement to be in Sin City however and is looking forward to helping the team win.

Quick spent his entire career to date with Los Angeles, winning two Stanley Cups in the process and turning into a franchise cornerstone for many years. While his best days are behind him, Quick is still capable of performing in between the posts and fills a glaring need for the Golden Knights, who have had problems in net at times.

In 2022-23, Jonathan Quick is 11-13-4 with a 3.50 GAA, and .876 save percentage. He is in the final season of a 10-year contract, which is part of the reason the Kings decided to cut ties now instead of the goalie walking in free agency.

After trading Quick to Columbus, LA GM Rob Blake made it clear how grateful the organization is for his contributions over the years:

“Jonathan Quick is the best goalie to ever play in this organization, let alone in the League, and he’s taken us, with a handful of players in the organization, to the highest level in two different times and throughout his career,” Blake said, via NHL.com. “We are so thankful for what he’s been able to do for this organization as a player, as a person, him and his family and his kids, we’re indebted to what he’s been able to do for us.

We’ll see if he can help the Golden Knights make a Stanley Cup run.