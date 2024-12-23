Could this be the next domino to fall with the struggling New York Rangers?

And after the volatile trade of former captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks and former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken, the Rangers are making an eyebrow-raising roster move. Veteran Chris Kreider, the longest-tenured member of the Rangers, is being made a healthy scratch by coach Peter Laviolette for Monday afternoon's game against the rival New Jersey Devils.

The Rangers continue to be in complete disarray, having won only four times in their last 16 games. Despite getting back into the win column on Friday with a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars, they fell right back onto hard times with their 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The Rangers and Devils are scheduled to drop the puck at 1:00 PM EST at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Rangers veteran Chris Kreider was included in recent trade rumors

Earlier this season, Rangers general manager Chris Drury made it clear to the other 31 NHL clubs that he and his team were essentially open for business, and specifically mentioned Trouba and Kreider as being a pair of candidates up for grabs.

Trouba has already been traded, while Monday's announcement of Kreider being designated a healthy scratch could signal that another move is in the works.

Kreider has 11 goals with a single assist so far in 2024-25, his 12th full season with the Rangers. He played in 22 games during the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.

The Rangers selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, and he helped the franchise advance to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 along with appearances in the Eastern Conference Final in 2015, 2022, and 2024.

If Kreider is in fact eventually dealt from New York, it would signal that even more major changes could be on the horizon for the reigning President's Trophy winners.