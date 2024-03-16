Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer has another feather he can wear in his cap. He's been voted Major League Baseball's fiercest player in a player survey.
“He scares me,” one National League outfielder said, per MLB.com.
Scherzer has put plenty of frights into opposing batters over the years. He's won the Cy Young Award three times in his lengthy tenure as a hurler. He has 214 career victories, including two 20 win seasons. He's excelled at every stop in his career, playing for the Rangers, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The frightening baseball pitcher may have to wait awhile to scare any more opposing batters from the mound. Scherzer is recovering from back surgery, and has just rejoined the Rangers. He also battled injuries last season, and missed a lot of time during the team's march to the World Series. Scherzer is now going through rehab and took time away to recuperate at his home following the procedure.
“I kind of needed to be in my own environment, where I was doing my own thing and my own rehab program, and just kind of gradually take it a step at a time and respect the process,” Scherzer said, per MLB.com. “For me the best way to do that was for me to get back home to Florida.”
The Rangers' Scherzer beat out Bryce Harper for the fiercest player honor. Other players considered include: Ronald Acuna Jr., Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Nolan Arenado. Several other players got votes, but finished outside the top five.
Rangers fans are certainly hoping they can get their “fiercest player” back to the mound soon. The team is currently playing Spring Training games, with a matchup Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks lead the game 3-0 at the time of writing.