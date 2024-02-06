Max Scherzer wasn't a huge fan of his trade to the Rangers originally.

Max Scherzer was able to win the World Series with the Texas Rangers last season, but he wasn't able to play with the team very often. First of all, Scherzer started out the season with the New York Mets. Scherzer had more than double the starts last year with the Mets than he did with the Rangers. A big part of that was also because of an injury that affected him for much of the back half of the season. Still, Scherzer was able to get a ring with Texas.

Winning a World Series is what every baseball player dreams of, and Scherzer was able to win one after last year's trade between the Mets and the Rangers. However, when the trade happened, Scherzer wasn't super thrilled about it. The Mets were not in the playoff hunt, and the Rangers were trying to load up as they were in the thick of their division race. Still, Scherzer didn't want to leave his New York teammates in the dust.

“Max's biggest issue with going to Texas was that he felt like he was abandoning his teammates,” Buck Showalter said in a video posted to Twitter by Foul Territory.

That shows what kind of teammate Max Scherzer is. Even though the Mets didn't have any chance of making it to the postseason, and he was going somewhere where he ended up winning a World Series, he still didn't want to leave his teammates behind. Scherzer is a team guy.

The trade did work out for Scherzer in end, but he clearly has fond memories of his time with the Mets. Scherzer is still working on getting back from injury, but he should be able to resume workouts soon. After that, the 2024 season is right around the corner for the defending champion Rangers.