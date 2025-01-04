The New York Rangers are going through some rough times on the ice in 2024-25. At one point, New York looked the part of a Stanley Cup contender, much like they did a year ago. But the Rangers have fallen off hard, resulting in the team trading Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko to try and shake things up. Other names, such as veteran forward Mika Zibanejad, are involved in trade rumors.

Zibanejad has played well for the Rangers since joining the team in 2016-17. However, he has struggled on the ice this season, scoring seven goals in 37 games. Despite this, he finds himself as a potential trade candidate for New York. Some reports have indicated a trade could have already happened had he waived his no-movement clause.

That has not happened to this point. And it may not happen this season. Zibanejad is focusing on what's ahead of him, as he shared with The Athletic on Friday. “I haven’t heard anything,” he said. “I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anything. It’s noise.”

Mika Zibanejad has control over Rangers' future

The Rangers have employed tactics some believe to be controversial. Over the summer, forward Barclay Goodrow was claimed by the San Jose Sharks off waivers. However, Goodrow reportedly had San Jose on his no-trade list. Placing him on waivers is how New York got around his no-trade clause.

Something similar happened with Jacob Trouba and his move to the Ducks. Trouba confirmed to reporters that he was threatened with being placed on waivers. Trouba eventually agreed to waive his no-trade clause before moving to Anaheim.

Zibanejad, however, is protected from this sort of tactic. He has a full no-movement clause, which prevents New York from placing him on waivers without his permission. The Rangers star mentioned that instances like this are why these sorts of clauses exist in the first place.

“It’s something that was negotiated and earned,” Zibanejad told The Athletic. “There’s a reason why there are clauses like that. That’s what it is right now. But I don’t think about anything. My focus has always been here. My focus has never been on anything else.”

The Rangers are coming off a big win over the Boston Bruins. It's just their sixth win since November 19, in fact. New York retakes the ice on Saturday when they look for back-to-back wins for the first time since November when they face off with the Washington Capitals.