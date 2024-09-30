The New York Rangers enter 2024-25 with Stanley Cup aspirations. After a President's Trophy-winning season, they fell in the Eastern Conference Final last year. Forward Jimmy Vesey was important to that team's success but is on the shelf with a lower-body injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette announced the news on Monday.

“Vesey out for ‘a few weeks' with lower body issue, per Laviolette.,” Rangers beat reporter Larry Brooks posted on social media.

Vesey's career came full circle in 2022 as he returned to the Rangers in a bottom-six role. He signed with the Blueshirts as a college free agent in 2016 but never became the star he was supposed to be. After spending some time with the Sabres, Canucks, and Devils, he returned to New York. He is in the second year of the two-year deal he signed before last year.

The Rangers bottom-six takes a massive hit with this injury. The replacement options, however, are plentiful. Top prospect Brennan Othmann is the top option to slot into the lineup. He represents the future of the team and could get the shot with the big club.

Fan-favorite Matt Rempe just saw his chances to make the team skyrocket. He came up to the NHL club last season because of injuries and fought his way to sustained playing time. The enforcer could make the team out of camp because of Jimmy Vesey's injury

Jimmy Vesey's absence looms large for Rangers

The week-to-week diagnosis puts him in significant doubt for opening night. The Rangers open the regular season on October 9 against the Penguins, just over two weeks from the injury. If the absence extends into the regular season, they will need the depth pieces to produce in the interim.

The Rangers' top lines are taking shape, however. Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider are ready to connect with another new linemate on the top forward unit. Reilly Smith made his way from the Penguins to the Rangers after just one season in Pittsburgh. Early reports have him grabbing that spot in the early going. They must make sure that they have a solidified top line for the stretch run this winter.

Vesey is important because of his low cap hit for this season. If they can retain him for another low cap hit after this season, it will help them re-sign goalie Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers have another generational goaltender in the young Russian and need to re-sign him before next year. With great production at under $1 million this season, Vesey is key to keeping a deep roster while having an expensive goalie.