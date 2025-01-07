The New York Rangers have suffered through an inexplicable skid, losing 16 of their last 22 games and tumbling out of the playoff race. It's all the more strange considering they entered the season with nearly the exact same squad as last season that not only won the President's Trophy but also advanced to the Eastern Conference Final.

And they were just dealt an unfortunate injury update. Veteran Chris Kreider, who was recently designated a healthy scratch in controversial fashion by coach Peter Laviolette, has been placed on Injured Reserve. The move is retroactive to New York's recent win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday; he missed the game with what was described as an upper-body injury.

According to Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the Rangers are expected to summon towering forward Matt Rempe from the American HOckey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rempe was recently suspended for eight games for elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen; his impending call up would allow him to serve the final game of the suspension.

The Rangers have no choice but to continue forward; they'll host the Stars on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

The New York Rangers have already made major changes to their roster

Embattled Rangers general manager Chris Drury has already made a pair of major trades this season, sending captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks while trading former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken. Trouba had already been heavily involved in trade rumors, and he spoke openly after the deal was made about his displeasure in how it was handled.

Other Rangers players like Mika Zibanejad and Kreider have had their names pop up in trade rumors, and if New York's current slide continues, don't be surprised to see one or both of them on the move.