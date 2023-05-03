The New York Rangers had their season end with a loss to the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the first round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Patrick Kane’s future with the team is uncertain as he enters free agency. He addressed what it was like playing for the organization.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about the organization… I think it’s a special group in here,” Patrick Kane said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “I think they’ll find a way to win.”

Kane has been dealing with a lower-body injury, and he praised the Rangers training staff for getting him ready to play in the playoffs, although he was not 100%, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. It is unknown whether Kane will get surgery in the offseason, but he wants to decide what to do before free agency.

“Felt pretty good, not 100%… We’ll figure everything out, talk to the doctors and see what the plan is going forward,” Kane said, via Walker.

Kane was traded to the Rangers in the middle of the season. It is unknown whether Chris Drury and the Rangers will have the cap space to bring Kane back next season. Kane would likely have to take a discount if he wants to return to the Rangers. Even if Chris Drury has the flexibility to bring back Kane, it is unknown whether he would opt to bring back Kane, or elevate younger wingers like Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere to the top six next season.

For now, the Rangers will have to process the loss to the Devils in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and decide whether or not to bring back head coach Gerard Gallant.