The New York Rangers failed to score a single goal against the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And as a result, they are going home while their Hudson River rivals move on.

The Devils won 4-0 on Monday night after another insane performance from rookie goaltender Akira Schmid. It was the second shutout of the series for the 22-year-old Devils netminder.

After the game, Rangers star defenseman Adam Fox spoke with the media. He shared his biggest regret, which was not playing well enough to aid his goalie, Igor Shesterkin.

“I feel bad for Igor. He battled all series for us. Feel bad to not be able to get some goals for him,” Fox said after the loss on Monday. The Rangers defenseman did give credit to the Devils and their goaltender for their efforts. But he still didn’t like the way things ended.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Credit to their goalie, too, he played well, but obviously feel bad for our goalie there for the way he battled. Just kind of feel like we let him down,” Fox said.

Schmid posted his second shutout in three games. He also backed the Devils to a 4-0 win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. New York put five goals past him in Game 6 to force Monday’s Game 7.

The Rangers are certainly disappointed to go out round one. Especially after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in last year’s playoffs. The team last won the Stanley Cup in 1994.

New York will watch as the Devils advance to the second round, where they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Only time will tell if the Rangers will have to watch their Hudson River rivals hoist the Stanley Cup later this year.