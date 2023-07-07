The Texas Rangers have enjoyed a resurgence in the American League West, as they currently have a slight edge on the Houston Astros and are in first place in the division. They will be able to show off much of their talented lineup at the All-Star Game in Seattle Tuesday night, as outfielder Adolis Garcia was named to the team as an injury replacement and will be in the starting lineup.

Adolis García and Austin Hays will be starting outfielders for the American League in the #AllStarGame! Due to injuries to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, García and Hays join Randy Arozarena as starters in the OF for the AL. pic.twitter.com/95Uq8Sn1gR — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2023

The American League was forced to replace superstars Mike Trout and Aaron Judge due to injuries, and Cleveland Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase has opted out of the game. In addition to Garcia, Austin Hays of the Orioles will serve as an injury replacement and so will pitcher Carlos Estevez of the Los Angeles Angels. Hays will also have an opportunity to start in the game.

Adolis Garcia will be joined by catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung as American League starters. The other AL starters include first baseman Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Randy Arozarena of the Rays and Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

The only other teams with 5 starters in the All-Star lineups were the 1956 Yankees, the 1957 Yankees and the 1976 Cincinnati Reds.

Judge tore a ligament in his big toe in early June and has not been back in the lineup. Trout broke his wrist last week and has already had surgery.

American League manager Dusty Baker will name his starting pitcher Monday in Seattle.

On the National League side, Geraldo Perdomo of the Arizona Diamondbacks was named as a replacement for Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.