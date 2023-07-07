The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. However, a few big names are injured and won't be able to suit up for the Midsummer Classic, including Mike Trout and Aaron Judge, both of which were starters for the American League team. Now, the MLB has announced their starting replacements: Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles and Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers.

Adolis García and Austin Hays will be starting outfielders for the American League in the #AllStarGame! Due to injuries to Aaron Judge and Mike Trout, García and Hays join Randy Arozarena as starters in the OF for the AL. pic.twitter.com/95Uq8Sn1gR — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2023

Trout, the Los Angeles Angels star, just landed on the IL recently and is out for a while in a crushing blow. Aaron Judge, however, has been out for a long time and still doesn't have a concrete return timeframe.

Garcia has been sensational for the Rangers, hitting .262 with 22 home runs and 71 RBI and is also a part of the Home Run Derby as the final participant. The Rangers are on top of the AL West with a two-game lead over the Houston Astros entering the weekend, and Garcia has been a hot spot for them.

Hays has been a huge part of the Orioles' stunning season, and he is hitting .312 with eight home runs, 34 RBI, and 66 runs scored so far. The Orioles are second in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other news, Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman surprisingly revealed he wouldn't pitch for the National League team, so there could be more changes prior to Tuesday's event in Seattle.

Still, it should be a magnificent event, beginning with the Home Run Derby, and both Adolis Garcia and Austin Hays certainly deserve to start for the American League team after a stellar first half.