New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson knows what’s up with the New York Rangers. Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets wearing a Patrick Kane Rangers jersey, and we must say, he looks good in it.

Patrick Kane was sent by the Chicago Blackhawks to the Rangers via a three-team trade that also involved the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. With Kane’s current contract set to expire by the end of the 2022-23 NHL season and with the Blackhawks not even expected to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Kane ultimately decide to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade that eventually landed him in the Big Apple. Even when most people saw that trade coming, it still felt surreal to realize that Kane is now going to be playing for a different team after all his years in Windy City where he won a total of three Stanley Cups.

Jalen Brunson knows what it’s like to arrive in New York coming off a previous team, as he was a big offseason acquisition by the Knicks back in 2022, so he should know what Patrick Kane is feeling right now.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks share the same home with the Rangers, and it’s looking very possible that both teams are going to be playing in their respective leagues’ playoffs. The Knicks are on pace to finish inside the top six in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Rangers enter Wednesday with a seven-point lead for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division.