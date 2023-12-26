These players are worthy of representing the Rangers in Toronto.

The New York Rangers are riding high at Christmas time. They entered the NHL's holiday break as the top team in the Eastern Conference. They are second in the league by points, sitting behind only the Vancouver Canucks. However, if you go by points percentage, it's the Blueshirts sitting at the summit.

The Rangers have an incredible roster that's looking to take that next step. New York turned to veteran head coach Peter Laviolette in the summer in an attempt to get to that next level. So far, things are going well for New York, and they look like a legitimate contender for the Stanley Cup.

In a more nearer future, the NHL All-Star Game is now a little more than a month away. As is annual tradition, the league's best from the first half of the season will show off their skill in the league's biggest midseason event. This year, the event is being held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Who will represent the Rangers at the event? Which players have the best cases to be made? Let's take a look at the top candidates to represent the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in February.

Chris Kreider is making a mark in Rangers history

Chris Kreider is establishing himself as a legitimate legend in Rangers franchise history. In last year's playoffs, the veteran forward became the team's all-time leading playoff goal scorer. This season, he continues to make history as he is now the third-highest goal scorer in franchise history.

Beyond the history, though, Kreider is having a great season. He ranks third on the team in points with 30 in 32 games. Furthermore, he is second on the team with 17 goals. These totals put him on a pace for a career-high 43 goals and 77 points, which would tie his career high.

Kreider is playing extremely well and etching his name in history in the process. He is a two-time NHL All-Star, and if he continues playing as he is, he should make his third appearance in the game in a few months.

Mika Zibanejad is excelling

The Rangers acquired Mika Zibanejad nearly 10 years ago in 2015. They took a chance on a former top-10 pick who, to that point, hadn't found a ton of success with the Ottawa Senators. Since moving to New York, though, Zibanejad has established himself as an underrated offensive presence.

The Swedish star is second on the Rangers with 33 points in 32 games this season. He is on pace for his second consecutive 30+ point season as New York races toward a Presidents Trophy battle. Furthermore, Zibanejad is on pace for his third-straight 80+ point season.

Zibanejad has become a prominent point of the Blueshirts, and he shows no sign of slowing down. He is certainly worthy of wearing the New York sweater with the rest of the best in Toronto in February.

Artemi Panarin is playing at an All-Star level

Artemi Panarin signed a massive contract with the New York Rangers in the summer of 2019. It was an obvious conclusion to his NHL Free Agency back then, and it placed a ton of pressure on him to live up to the deal. So far, he has lived up to it and then some.

Panarin has established himself as the team's top offensive weapon. This is shown by his leading the team in goals, assists, and points this season. And we have seen this for years, as he has three 90+ point seasons in his time on Broadway. Furthermore, he played at a 113-point pace in the shortened 2020-21 season.

Panarin this year has 18 goals and 44 points through 32 games in 2023-24. This puts him on a pace to have a career year at 32 years old. He is on pace for 46 goals and 113 points this year as he looks to lead the Rangers toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Panarin is one of the best players in the league, and as such, he should skate with the NHL's best. He is certainly the top candidate to represent the New York Rangers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.