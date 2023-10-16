The Rangers postseason has been red hot thus far, as they're now 6-0 after a Game 1 victory. Texas defeated Houston 2-0, led by 6.1 innings of shutout pitching from Jordan Montgomery. The Astros will look to bounce back in Game 2 later this afternoon, while the Rangers look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead. Let's take a peek at what MLB The Show predicts with a simulation of Game 2.

The starters were Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros. Eovaldi has been phenomenal this postseason. He's 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA thus far. Valdez has been quite the opposite. He's 0-1 with an abysmal 11.25 ERA. With the starting pitchers set, and the same lineups from Game 1 set to play, here's how the simulation played out.

Another pitching duel occurred at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Eovaldi was almost flawless for the Rangers. He pitched 8.2 innings, struck out six batters, and gave up two runs as the Astros walked it off 2-1 in the 9th. One could speculate that the Rangers would have most likely decided to pitch Aroldis Chapman to close the game in the 9th. Since Eovaldi's start was so spectacular, The Show's simulation must've decided to leave him in was the Rangers' best chance to win.

Framber Valdez had a good night as well. He pitched 6.2 innings, striking out four batters and giving up just one run. It was an overdue performance for Valdez, who was arguably the ace on Houston's championship team last season. The Astros desperately needed a win in Game 2, and The Show had them win in grit and grind fashion.

The offenses for both teams were a bit lackluster, but that often happens in postseason baseball. When a pitcher is locked in they are even harder to hit, and that was evident in this simulation. The first run of the game came in the top of the 5th on an RBI single from Leody Taveras for Texas. That was the only run that the Rangers would score all night, and the only run until the bottom of the 9th inning.

The Astros won this game in quite an incredible fashion. Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run to tie the game at one. One out later an RBI triple by Chas McCormick would seal the game for Houston. If this were to happen, the Astros would be rejuvenated as they head to Texas tied 1-1 in the series. It'd be a devastating blow for the Rangers, who had a lead all game and could've gone back home up 2-0.

Game 2 of the ALCS will be played later this afternoon at 4:37 pm EST. How accurate this simulation was should be entertaining to see.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.