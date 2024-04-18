The Texas Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Truist Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Braves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers had a good series against the Detroit Tigers. Now, they are looking to play well against one of the best teams in baseball. They must now find a way to overcome a difficult team in a hostile environment.
The Braves swept the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, sparking an amazing four-game winning streak. They hope to keep the momentum going to stay on top of the National League.
The Rangers lead the all-time series 14-13. Yet, the Braves went 2-1 last season against the Rangers. The first thing to look at for Friday's matchup is the pitching matchup.
Nathan Eovaldi makes the start and has a record of 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA. Recently, he pitched six innings, allowing five earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two in a loss to the Astros. It was his first bad game after three straight good starts. Now, he hopes to bounce back. Eovaldi is 3-3 with a 2.89 ERA over 16 games against the Braves.
Chris Sale will make the start and is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA. Ultimately, he went seven innings in his last outing, allowing five earned runs on six hits while striking out seven and walking three in a loss to the Miami Marlins.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers are the World Series champions because they displayed an explosive offense and a good pitching staff. So far, it's been mixed results so far this season.
Marcus Semien is finding ways to get on base even when he does not get a hit. Subsequently, he hit into a fielder's choice twice on Wednesday and scored twice. Corey Seager is constantly finding ways to keep hitting the baseball. Significantly, he went 2 for 4 on Wednesday but is still looking for more power.
Rookie Wyatt Langford hit cleanup this week. Ultimately, he is looking for more chances to drive runners home. It has not been a good start for his major league career so far. Therefore, he will try to set the table for the big hitter behind him. That big hitter is Adolis Garcia. Amazingly, he continues to tear the baseball. Garcia produced two RBIs on Wednesday. Now, he hopes to keep the production going.
The Rangers also need their pitching staff to continue to throw the ball well. Overall, they have done well so far, showing some consistency despite the injuries.
The Rangers will cover the spread if their lineup can produce big results against Sale. Then, they need to pitch carefully against a dangerous lineup.
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves are making another run at the title, and they look to be in the top spot again. Currently, their lineup is doing well enough to give them a chance in every game.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently on a six-game hitting streak. Significantly, he went 5 for 13 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs against the Astros. Austin Riley is even hotter, as he is on an 11-game hitting streak. Recently, he went 4 for 14 with one RBI and two runs against the Astros. But Matt Olson struggled against the Astros. Unfortunately, he went just 1 for 11 while producing an RBI but also striking out four times. Marcell Ozuna is on a six-game hitting streak. Overall, he went 3 for 12 with one home run, two RBIs, and two runs against the Astros.
The Braves have had good pitching for the most part. Now, they hope to stay consistent with Sale on the mound. They need the bullpen to produce results.
The Braves will cover the spread if the lineup can produce good results and get to Eovaldi. Next, they need to pitch meticulously against the Rangers.
Final Rangers-Braves Prediction & Pick
Both pitchers are coming off bad starts. Because of that, and the explosive offenses that both teams have, many oddsmakers will rank this game highly. But consider the fact that both teams have played in numerous low-scoring games recently. Expect Eovaldi and Sale both to bounce back and each to have quality starts in this one as they find ways to overcome these tough lineups. Go with the under in this one.
Final Rangers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Under 9.5 (-122)