It's the Battle of New York as the New York Rangers head to Nassau County to face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Islanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. At first, they trailed 1-0 after the first period. But the floodgates opened in the second period when the Rangers tallied four goals within a four-minute span. First, Chris Kreider scored to tie the game. Will Cuylle scored another goal to give the Rangers the lead. Then, Mika Zibanejad added a shorthanded goal. Kreider tallied a powerplay goal to finish the scoring barrage. Eventually, Kreider completed the hat trick in the final period to finish off a big win.

Zibanejad finished with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Adam Fox had four assists. Artemi Panarin also finished with three assists. On the defensive end, Jonathan Quick finished with 31 saves. The Rangers won 61 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 4 on the powerplay, including 4 for 5 on the penalty kill. The Rangers also leveled 27 hits and blocked 17 shots.

The Islanders lost 2-1 to the Seattle Kraken in a shootout at home. Somehow, the Isles only got one goal, and it came on the powerplay from Kyle Palmieri. The Islanders lost, thanks to a goal from Tomas Tatar. Unfortunately, it wasted a good effort from Ilya Sorokin, who had 29 saves. The Islanders won 67 percent of their faceoffs but could not do anything with them. They went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Finally, they had 31 hits and blocked 26 shots.

The Islanders have won two games in three matches this season. Furthermore, they are 7-3 over the past 10 games in the series. They are also 3-2 over the last five games at UBS Arena.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Islanders Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -150

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 5.5 (-106)

Under: 5.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Islanders

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers will come into showdown hoping to keep the momentum going. However, they need their offense to rise to the occasion against a team they have struggled against over the years.

Panarin is their best player and has 31 goals and 40 assists, including nine snipes on the powerplay. Meanwhile, Kreider now has 27 goals and 24 assists after his performance, including 10 powerplay markers. Zibanejad now has 17 goals and 34 assists, including seven powerplay tallies. Also, Vincent Trocheck has 16 goals and 32 assists, including nine powerplay conversions. Fox has tallied eight goals and 35 assists, including three powerplay tallies. These players lead an offense that is eighth in goals and shooting percentage and fifth on the powerplay.

Igor Shesterkin will come into this battle with a 21-12-1 record and a 2.78 goals-against average with a .902 save percentage. Now, he will play behind a defense that is ninth in goals against and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can avoid taking penalties and get good shots. Then, they need to set up some plays to help their scoring chances. They could not find the back of the net in their last game at UBS Arena.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders are not a great team. In fact, they often struggle against most teams. But for some reason, the Islanders match up well with the Rangers and continue to play well against them.

Mathew Barzal is their best player, coming in with 15 goals and 41 assists, including four powerplay tallies. Also, Noah Dobson has been solid, with seven goals and 48 assists, including one powerplay marker. Bo Horvat is good, as he comes in with 21 goals and 26 assists, including eight powerplay markers. Likewise, Brock Nelson has 22 goals and 19 assists, including six powerplay tallies. Palmieri now has 15 goals and 17 assists, including seven nabs on the powerplay. This offense is 22nd in goals, 20th in shooting percentage, and 11th on the powerplay.

Sorokin likely makes the start and comes in with a 16-12 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He will play behind a defense that is 21st in goals against and 32nd on the penalty kill.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they can set up good shots and score early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Rangers-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the better team. But the Islanders always play them so well. Expect them to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Islanders Prediction & Pick: New York Islanders +1.5 (-200)