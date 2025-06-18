The Los Angeles Rams are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. LA came incredibly close to the NFC Championship in 2024 and will feel the pressure to get back with an aging Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Thankfully, Stafford has one more weapon on offense that could make LA even more dangerous.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler declared on Tuesday that Rams WR Davante Adams is thrilled that he signed with LA during free agency.

“Well it's funny, I spoke with someone close to Adams who said Adams feels like he is living in luxury right now, like he made a selfish choice to be with the Rams” Fowler said on Tuesday. “What I mean by that is when he played with the Raiders, he felt a loyalty to Derek Carr. They were good friends. When he went to the Jets he felt a loyalty to Aaron Rodgers because they were good buddies. Now he said I just want to live in LA and play for the best play caller, one of the best quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford, and Sean McVay.”

If things weren't good enough, the Rams are holding their minicamp in Maui this week.

“So he is thrilled to be where he is. They are in Maui right now, getting ready for a little minicamp action. That's rough,” Fowler joked. “So McVay and Adams could hit it off because the Rams look at him as the prototypical X receiver that you can move all over the place. So I think you're gonna see even more chess pieces involving Adams than you ever have.”

Davante Adams took shot at Raiders in recent interview

Article Continues Below

Adams has not been shy when talking about how LA is different from his last two stops in the NFL.

Adams seemed to take a shot at the Raiders in a recent interview.

“I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building,” Adams said per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams compared that to LA, where he praised the Rams for having a “college-type camaraderie” within the team facility. And connection between players at different position groups.

It will be exciting to see how much Adams will succeed with the Rams in 2025.