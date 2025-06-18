The 2025 NBA draft is still eight days away, but Cooper Flagg is already in Dallas for his scheduled pre-draft visit. The Duke graduate is expected to be picked by the Dallas Mavericks after Nico Harrison's team won the draft lottery despite only having a 1.8% chance of securing the number one pick. Dallas had the fourth-lowest odds of winning the lottery since its inception in 1985, and jumped 10 places to win the number one pick.

This is Cooper Flagg's only pre-draft visit, which signals the Mavericks' intention of picking him, something which has been hinted at by multiple sources. According to Insider Marc Stein, Flagg had a dinner with a group of team officials before what has been described as a ‘light on-court component.”

“Next week's No. 1 overall pick is indeed in Dallas as scheduled, had dinner tonight with a contingent of team officials … with his visit scheduled to include what one source termed a ‘light on-court component,'” the update said.

Unlike other top prospects, Flagg has shown no interest in visiting or working out for any franchise other than Dallas, making his future destination all but official. Head coach Jason Kidd had previously praised “the kid from Duke” multiple times this offseason, and had effectively confirmed the Mavericks intended to draft him.

“Yes,” Jason Kidd said. “I’m just the coach, yes I would say we’re all concentrating on number one. The draft is deep, but as the name you just brought up, I think we’re all focused on.”

Needless to say, Flagg arrives in Dallas already a star. In his solitary season with Duke, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, and led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Flagg helped Duke to a Final Four appearance and was the National College Player of the Year, also securing a first-team All-American appearance.

In addition to Flagg kickstarting a new era in Dallas, his move also gives the front office some much-needed redemption. Nico Harrison and co. have been continuously criticized for trading former talisman Luka Doncic, with fans claiming that Dallas did not get the right value for their former Slovenian superstar.

The move, coupled with Anthony Davis' injury troubles, resulted in the Mavericks finishing 10th in the West last season, giving them a shot in the draft lottery.