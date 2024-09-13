The Carolina Hurricanes were part of the NHL's push into non-traditional markets, following teams like the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and the Dallas Stars and preceding the Nashville Predators. However, like Dallas, the Hurricanes originated in another city before relocating to their current home.

Originally known as the Hartford Whalers when they joined the NHL in 1979, the franchise relocated to North Carolina in 1997 and was rebranded as the Hurricanes. Success and stability were slow to materialize, as the team had to play its first two seasons 80 miles away from Raleigh in Greensboro before settling into their permanent home at the brand-new Entertainment and Sports Arena (now known as Lenovo Center) in time for the 1999-2000 season.

Eventually, success arrived in the form of a surprising run to the 2002 Stanley Cup Final, followed by the franchise's first Stanley Cup championship just four years later. However, that triumph was short-lived, as the Hurricanes soon faced a downturn in fortunes before gradually returning to competitive play and eventually becoming contenders once again.

Which 10 seasons in Hurricanes history stand out as the best?

1) 2005-06: Stanley Cup Champions

The pinnacle of the Hurricanes' history came during the 2005-06 season, culminating in the franchise’s first and only Stanley Cup victory to date. After the year-long lockout that wiped out the entire 2004-05 campaign, the Hurricanes burst out of the gate, enjoying their best season ever with 52 wins and finishing fourth overall in the league standings.

The Hurricanes were bolstered by the arrivals of Ray Whitney and Cory Stillman up front and Martin Gerber in goal. Rookie forward Eric Staal made a significant impact, netting 45 goals. However, in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens, Gerber's struggles prompted head coach Peter Laviolette to turn to rookie goaltender Cam Ward to take over the starting duties.

After a six-game series win over the Habs, the Hurricanes dispatched the New Jersey Devils in five games in Round Two before facing the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference Final, eventually culminating in a thrilling seven-game series win to send the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final.

Facing the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, the Hurricanes took a 3-1 series lead with hopes of clinching the championship on home ice in Raleigh. However, postseason hero Fernando Pisani scored a shorthanded overtime goal in Game Five, forcing a return to Alberta for Game Six. The Oilers dominated that game, setting up a winner-take-all Game Seven.

In Game Seven, defenseman Aaron Ward opened the scoring with an early first-period goal, followed by a second-period tally from Frank Kaberle, giving the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. However, Fernando Pisani struck again early in the third period, cutting the lead in half and setting up a tense final stretch.

Justin Williams sealed the victory for Carolina with an empty-net goal, igniting the celebration as the Hurricanes secured their first Stanley Cup. Cam Ward became the first rookie goaltender since Patrick Roy in 1986 to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP, solidifying his place in Hurricanes history.

2) 2021-22: Franchise-best 54 victories

With head coach Rod Brind'Amour behind the bench, the Hurricanes continued their success on the ice thanks to 81 points from forward Sebastian Aho along with the solid goaltending tandem of Frederik Andersen (35 wins) and Antti Raata (15 wins).

Winning the Metropolitan Division with a franchise-best 54 victories, the Hurricanes managed to advance past the Boston Bruins in a seven-game series, setting up a matchup with the New York Rangers in Round Two. Despite holding series leads of two games to none and three games to two, the Hurricanes fell short, as the Rangers secured two straight wins to advance to the Conference Final.

3) 2022-23: Second straight 50+win season

Continuing their dominance in the Metropolitan Division from the previous season, the Hurricanes were crowned division champions once again after a 52-victory regular season. Aho was once again the key contributor to the offense, reaching 36 goals while Martin Necas and newly arriving veteran defenseman Brent Burns each tallied 43 assists. The Hurricanes breezed past the Islanders in the first round before squaring off against a familiar opponent, the New Jersey Devils, defeating them in a decisive five-game series to secure a return to the Conference Final. However, their playoff run was abruptly halted by the Florida Panthers, who swept them in four straight games. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk proved to be the difference-maker, scoring the game-winning goal in both Games 1 and 2, with the first occurring late in the fourth overtime period; he also scored the winner with just four seconds remaining in Game Four of the series, clinching the sweep.

4) 2020-21: Franchise-best winning percentage

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wiped out what would have been the first half of the 2020-21 season. Play resumed in January of 2021 after the NHL temporarily re-alined teams into four divisions while taking careful safety precautions that initially didn't allow fans to attend games in person.

The Hurricanes won 36 of their 56 regular-season games, securing the Central Division title and earning the highest win percentage in their history. In the playoffs, they managed to get past the Nashville Predators in a tough first-round series. However, their run was cut short in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning, who would go on to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

5) 2001-02: Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final

The Hurricanes qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive year after accumulating 91 points in the regular season. Forward Jeff O'Neill led the team offensively with 31 goals, while veteran captain Ron Francis contributed 50 assists.

In the playoffs, Carolina secured two overtime wins to eliminate the New Jersey Devils in the opening round and then defeated the Montreal Canadiens in six games in Round Two. Advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in franchise history, the Hurricanes faced off against the favored Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hurricanes continued their Cinderella postseason run, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final after Martin Gelinas scored the series-clinching goal in overtime of Game Six. This set up a David vs. Goliath showdown against the President's Trophy-winning Detroit Red Wings, who featured 10 future Hall of Famers in their lineup.

Carolina stunned Detroit in the series opener with Ron Francis' overtime winner, but the Red Wings responded by winning the next four games to secure their 10th Stanley Cup. In Game Three, the Hurricanes were less than two minutes away from victory before Brett Hull tied the game, and Igor Larionov's triple-overtime goal sealed the win for Detroit.

6) 2008-09: Return to the Eastern Conference Final

The Hurricanes failed to qualify for the postseason in the two seasons following their Stanley Cup victory in 2006. This dry spell ended in the 2008-09 campaign. In December, head coach Peter Laviolette was dismissed, leading management to re-hire Paul Maurice, who had been let go in December 2003 to make way for Laviolette.

Staal, who had signed a lengthy contract extension, scored 40 goals while Ray Whitney added 77 points. Cam Ward provided a steady presence in goal with 39 victories. In the opening round of the playoffs, the Hurricanes faced a familiar opponent, the New Jersey Devils. They were minutes away from elimination in Game Seven before Jussi Jokinen tied the game, with Eric Staal scoring the game-winning goal just 80 seconds later.

The Hurricanes then faced the Boston Bruins, a series that also went to seven games. Forward Scott Walker scored the overtime winner at TD Garden, propelling Carolina back to the Conference Final for the first time in three seasons.

However, their run ended at the hands of the eventual 2009 Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who swept them aside in four games.

7) 2019-20: A second straight trip to the postseason

The Hurricanes continued the success they enjoyed the previous season, securing a postseason berth despite the regular season being halted in March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They would get past the New York Rangers in a three-game sweep in the Opening Qualifying Round but couldn't defeat the Bruins, who advanced with a five-game series victory.

8) 2018-19: Knocking out the defending champions

The Hurricanes brought back beloved former captain Rod Brind'Amour as head coach ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, signaling a new direction for the franchise, which had struggled to find consistency since their last postseason appearance in 2009. They also welcomed former 2006 Cup winner Justin Williams, while goaltender Petr Mrazek was brought aboard.

Brind'Amour's leadership ushered in a revitalized era for Carolina, winning 46 games and clinching a Wild Card postseason berth. They faced the defending champion Washington Capitals in the opening round, resulting in an upset seven-game series win capped by Brock McGinn deflecting home William's centering pass in overtime of the deciding game.

Carolina then swept the New York Islanders in the second round, setting up an exciting clash with the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference Final. However, the momentum shifted, and the Bruins turned the tables on the Hurricanes, sweeping them in four games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

9) 2000-01:

The Hurricanes were able to finish second overall in the Southeast Division in 2000-01 thanks to 41 goals from Jeff O'Neill and 37 wins from Arturs Irbe in goal, setting up an opening-round clash with the defending Stanley Cup champion New Jersey Devils.

Despite making life difficult for New Jersey by winning two consecutive games after trailing 3-0 in the series, Carolina were ultimately eliminated in six games. The veteran Devils advanced to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, ending Carolina's playoff run.

10) 1998-99: First trip to the postseason

While success didn't come immediately for the Hurricanes following their move to North Carolina, they finally made their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs following the move from Hartford in 1999. Keith Primeau led the way offensively with 30 goals, while first-year Canes goaltender Arturs Irbe won 27 games.