It's not often that a professional sports franchise is formed due to the success of a Disney film, but that's exactly what happened when Southern California welcomed its second National Hockey League team in the early 1990s. The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, owned by the Walt Disney Company and based on the 1992 Emilio Estevez film The Mighty Ducks, began play as an expansion franchise in time for the 1993-94 NHL season.

As expected, it took a few years for the team to earn a spot in the postseason, finally qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1997. A decade later, they would hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time. Between these milestones, they made a surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2003, ultimately falling just one victory short.

Which 10 seasons in franchise history stand out as the best in Anaheim Ducks history?

1.) 2006-07: The Stanley Cup arrives in southern California

Marking a major shift from their original branding, the new team ownership dropped the “Mighty” from the team name and introduced a new logo and color scheme ahead of the 2006-07 season. They also acquired future Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger from the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks set a new NHL record by earning a point in each of their first 16 games of the season, ultimately winning the Pacific Division. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks in the playoffs, the Ducks faced the Detroit Red Wings in the Western Conference Final, winning the series in six games.

In their second Stanley Cup Final appearance, the Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators four games to one, capturing the franchise's first Stanley Cup. Veteran defenseman Scott Niedermayer, who celebrated the victory with his brother Rob, was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

2.) 2002-03: Cinderella-esque run to the Stanley Cup Final

Ahead of the 2002-03 season, the Mighty Ducks promoted Mike Babcock, who had been coaching their American Hockey League affiliate, to the position of head coach. They also made a notable trade, sending Oleg Tverdovsky and forward Jeff Friesen to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Petr Sykora. Additionally, rookies Kurt Sauer, Stanislav Chistov, and Alexei Smirnov earned spots on the roster.

The Mighty Ducks qualified for the postseason for the first time since 1999 with a 40-27-9-6 record and faced the Detroit Red Wings, who had swept them in their two previous playoff meetings. This time, the Ducks turned the tables on the Red Wings, thanks to the stellar goaltending of Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who made 63 saves in the series-opening 3OT win.

Not only did the Ducks sweep the Red Wings in one of the more shocking upsets in postseason history, but they also advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with series wins over the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild; Giguere allowed just one goal in the Round 3 sweep of the Wild.

In the Stanley Cup Final, the Mighty Ducks faced the New Jersey Devils, who took 2-0 and 3-2 series leads. The Ducks fought back to tie the series each time, setting up a decisive Game 7. Although the Devils ultimately secured their third championship in franchise history, Giguere was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP, despite being on the losing side.

3.) 2013-14: Pacific division winners again

The Ducks enjoyed the best regular season in franchise history with a 54-20-8 record, powered by the dynamic duo of Corey Perry, who scored 43 goals, and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who led the team with 56 assists. Goaltender Jonas Hiller contributed 29 wins.

In the playoffs, the Ducks faced the Dallas Stars for the third time, defeating them four games to two. In Round 2, they faced their in-state rival, the Los Angeles Kings. Despite holding a 3-2 series lead, the Ducks were unable to close it out, as the Kings won the next two games to take the series.

4.) 2012-13: First of 5 straight division championships

The third lockout under NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman wiped out half of the planned 82-game 2012-13 regular season, but all 32 teams began play in January for an abbreviated season.

The Ducks won the first of what would become five consecutive division titles, earning a Round 1 matchup against the Red Wings. Although the Ducks took 1-0 and 3-2 series leads, the Red Wings turned the tables by winning the next two games to advance to Round 2.

5.) 20014-15: Run to the Western Conference Final

Enjoying another division-winning season, the Ducks were powered by 70 points from captain Ryan Getzlaf and 35 wins from goaltender Frederik Andersen.

In Round 1 of the postseason, the Ducks made quick work of the Winnipeg Jets, sweeping them in four straight games. In Round 2, they faced another Canadian opponent, defeating the Calgary Flames in five games. However, their run ended in the Western Conference Final against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks.

6.) 2016-17: Falling just short in Round 3 again