The University of Tennessee football program has a rich, storied history of success, exemplified by their six claimed national championships and 16 conference titles. Over the years, the Volunteers have accomplished these feats through outstanding players who have made significant impacts not only at the college level but also in the professional ranks.

As the Volunteers are getting ready to embark upon the 2024 college football season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the programs history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Eric Berry (DB, 2007-2009)

Eric Berry was one of the most talented and versatile defensive backs in Tennessee history. Known for his speed, instincts, and ability to make plays all over the field, Berry was a two-time unanimous All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2009 as the nation's best defensive back. His 14 career interceptions and ability to return them for touchdowns made him a game-changer for the Volunteers' defense.

Berry went on to have a successful NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three First-team All-Pro honors. His impact on the Volunteers' defense and his ability to make game-changing plays make him one of the greatest players in program history.

9. John Henderson (DT, 1999-2001)

John Henderson was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Volunteers. Known for his size, strength, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, Henderson was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Outland Trophy in 2000 as the nation's best interior lineman. His presence in the middle of the defense helped the Volunteers consistently rank among the top defenses in the country.

Henderson's impact extended beyond his college career, as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His dominance at Tennessee and his ability to change the course of games make him one of the greatest defensive players in Volunteers history.

8. Heath Shuler (QB, 1991-1993)

Heath Shuler was a standout quarterback for the Volunteers, known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership. Shuler finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1993 and was a two-time All-SEC selection. During his college career, Shuler threw for 4,088 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 25 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

Although Shuler's NFL career did not reach the heights of his college success, his impact on the Tennessee football program was significant. Shuler's leadership and playmaking ability helped elevate the Volunteers' offense, and his contributions to the team make him one of the greatest players in program history.

7. Johnny Majors (HB, 1954-1956)

Johnny Majors was a standout halfback for the Volunteers, known for his versatility, toughness, and leadership. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1956 and was a two-time SEC Player of the Year. Majors' ability to contribute as a runner, passer, and returner made him one of the most versatile players in Tennessee history.

After his playing career, Majors became a successful coach, leading the Pittsburgh Panthers to a national championship in 1976 and later returning to Tennessee to coach the Volunteers for 16 seasons. Majors' impact on the program as both a player and coach cements his legacy as one of the greatest figures in Tennessee football history.

6. Al Wilson (LB, 1995-1998)

Al Wilson was the heart and soul of the Tennessee football defense during his time in Knoxville. Known for his intensity, leadership, and playmaking ability, Wilson was a key figure in the Volunteers' 1998 national championship team. He was a consensus All-American and earned All-SEC honors twice. Wilson's leadership on and off the field made him a beloved figure in Tennessee football history.

After his college career, Wilson went on to have a successful NFL career with the Denver Broncos, earning five Pro Bowl selections. His impact on the Volunteers' defense and his role in leading the team to a national championship solidify his place among the greatest Tennessee players in history.

5. Reggie White (DE, 1980-1983)

Reggie White, known as the “Minister of Defense,” was one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history. Known for his strength, speed, and ability to rush the passer, White was a consensus All-American in 1983 and set the school record for sacks in a single season with 15. His impact on the game extended beyond his college career, as he went on to become one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

White's success continued in the NFL, where he earned 13 Pro Bowl selections, eight First-team All-Pro honors, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice. His impact on the game and his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in football history make him one of the greatest players in Tennessee history.

4. Jason Witten (TE, 2000-2002)

Jason Witten was a standout tight end for the Volunteers, known for his size, hands, and ability to make plays in the passing game. Witten earned All-SEC honors and was a key contributor to the Tennessee football offense during his college career. He finished his career with 68 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns.

Witten went on to have a highly successful NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and four First-team All-Pro honors. His impact on the game and his contributions to the Tennessee football program make him one of the greatest players in Volunteers history.

Peyton Manning is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history. Known for his intelligence, accuracy, and leadership, Manning set numerous school and SEC records during his time at Tennessee. He finished his career with 11,201 passing yards, 89 touchdowns, and a 62.5% completion percentage. Manning was a consensus All-American in 1997 and won the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award.

Manning's success continued in the NFL, where he became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, earning five MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections, and two Super Bowl titles. His impact on the game and his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history make him one of the greatest players in Tennessee history.

2. Bob Suffridge (G, 1938-1940)

Bob Suffridge was one of the most dominant offensive linemen in college football history. Known for his strength, technique, and ability to block both in the running game and in pass protection, Suffridge was a three-time All-American and helped lead the Volunteers to an undefeated season and national championship in 1938. His impact on the game and his legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in college football history make him one of the greatest players in Tennessee football history.

Suffridge's impact extended beyond his playing career, as he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1961. His legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in football history remains secure.

1. Bobby Dodd (QB, 1928-1930)

Bobby Dodd was a standout quarterback for the Volunteers, known for his leadership, accuracy, and ability to make plays in the passing game. He was a two-time All-Southern selection and helped lead the Volunteers to an undefeated season in 1930. Dodd's impact on the game extended beyond his playing career, as he became a successful coach and athletic director, making significant contributions to college football as a whole.

Dodd's legacy as one of the greatest players in Tennessee football history is secure, as he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1959. His impact on the game and his contributions to the Tennessee football program make him one of the greatest figures in Volunteers history.