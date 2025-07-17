The New York Yankees are involved in a significant fight with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East. The Yankees had that position for a majority of the season but they were passed by the Blue Jays two weeks ago when Toronto swept a four-game series at home from Aaron Boone's team. The Red Sox are hot on the Yankees' heels as a result of a 10-game winning streak that they will bring out of the All-Star break.

#Yankees first-round pick Dax Kilby says he expects to sign with NY tomorrow afternoon. He's going through physicals today and can't wait to get to work. "I'm beyond excited to be a part of this great organization … the Yankees are the pinnacle of Major League Baseball." pic.twitter.com/4yCUOIcrlY — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the pennant race is the foremost item impacting the team, the Yankees also have their eyes on the future. They drafted Georgia high school shortstop Dax Kilby with the No. 39 pick overall, and the youngster is expected to sign a contract with the Bronx Bombers Friday.

The youngster is overjoyed at a chance to play within the Yankees' system. “I'm beyond excited to be a part of this great organization,” Kilby said. “The Yankees are the pinnacle of Major League Baseball.”

Kilby was the Yankees' first pick in the draft. He is considered a strong line drive hitter who can find the gaps and deliver extra-base hits. As he gets older and adds strength to his frame, he should be a solid threat to hit the ball over the fence at homer-friendly Yankee Stadium

Yankees know that Kilby will take time to develop

While it's possible for players drafted out of college to make it to the big leagues quickly, it is likely that a high school star like Kilby will take longer before he gets to put on the pinstripes. Additionally, Kilby will likely get to Yankees playing another position besides shortstop. He injured his shoulder and he may not have the arm strength to make the long throws from the hole that are required at that position. He is likely to move to second base where the ability to make the long throw is not a necessity.

While the Yankees wait for Kilby to develop, general manager Brian Cashman will focus on the parent club and the approaching trade deadline. The Yankees have suffered a number of pitching injuries and their lineup has not always shown the consistency that many Yankee fans expect. While Aaron Judge may be the best offensive player in the sport and the return of Giancarlo Stanton has provided a boost, a number of players have slowed down after hot starts.

Nevertheless, the Yankees have players who have demonstrated that they can hit the long ball. In addition to Judge's 35 home runs, Jazz Chisholm has 17 homers while Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger each have 16. Austin Wells and Ben Rice have each hit 14 home runs while shortstop Anthony Volpe has 10 long balls.