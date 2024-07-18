With SEC Media Days well underway, it's just a matter of time before teams like the Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off. Neyland Stadium will soon be jam-packed with Tennessee football fans, as the team takes off into the fourth year of the Josh Heupel era in Knoxville.

The former Oklahoma quarterback turned head coach has become a bit of a surprise hit, as he was never one of Tennessee football fans' — or administration for that matter — first choices. But after three seasons, the Vols are 27-12 and 2-1 in bowl games under Heupel, making those in orange and white they happiest they've been in years.

The 2022 season is the one that has everyone still talking. Tennessee climbed all the way to No. 1 in the country that season before falling to Georgia and later South Carolina, finishing 11-2 and No. 6 in the country.

Last season, the Vols took a minor step back, going 9-4. But another promising recruiting class, worthy transfers, and a young quarterback ready for a breakout year have Tennessee football primed to be one of the contending teams in the SEC in 2024, possibly even securing a playoff berth.

With that said, let's get into some bold predictions for Tennessee football in the 2024 season.

Nico Iamaleava will make the SEC All-Conference Team

As the season gets closer, so does the hype for Nico Iamaleava. Maybe not since Peyton Manning has there been this much hype surrounding a signal caller at Tennessee. We've only seen glimpses of the former five-star so far. He has just one start under his belt, which was against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last season. He threw for just 151 yards and ran for 27, but scored three times. This was all against a Hawkeyes defense that finished ranked No. 7 in the country.

Making the SEC All-Conference team would be massive for the redshirt freshman and further prove he was one of the best in his class. The competition will be fierce, though. The good news is, last year's first-team quarterback, LSU's Jayden Daniels, is gone, but second-team Carson Beck from Georgia returns. Iamaleava will also have to contend with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, and Texas' Quinn Ewers.

Tennessee Football will finish with a top 20 offense and defense

When there's talk of Tennessee football, it's usually about the offense that Heupel has built since he came in. Two seasons ago, the Vols had the No. 7 and No. 1 ranked offense in the country. Last year's unit suffered due to injuries and inconsistent quarterback play and ranked 37th, according to Sports Reference.

If Iamaleava lives up to even a margin of his hype and stays healthy, then Tennessee's offense should be humming again in 2024. Wide receivers Bru McCoy and Squirrel White will both be back, along with transfers Chris Brazzell II and tight end Holden Staes. At running back, they'll have Dylan Sampson, who was second the team in rushing behind last year's starter Jaylen Wright. The offense should have much more depth than a season ago.

But what everyone forgets is how solid the Vols' defense has been under defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Banks' groups have improved every season, going from ranked 90th in team defense in 2021, 37th in 2022, and 22nd in 2023.

There is some concern with this year's secondary group, however, and the numbers they lost through either outgoing transfers or players leaving for the NFL. But the Vols staff hit the portal pretty hard to bring in notable additions like Jalen McMurray, Jermod McCoy, and Jakobe Thomas.

Tennessee football also has one of the best edge defenders in the entire country in James Pearce Jr., who should once again be a force on the team's defensive front.

James Pearce Jr. will be top five in the country in sacks

If it's not Iamaleava everyone is talking about, then it's James Pearce Jr. on the other side of the ball. Pearce is already projected to be a top pick—if not the No. 1 overall—in the 2024 NFL Draft. But he'll have one more year on Rocky Top first.

Pearce had a phenomenal sophomore season, coming away with 28 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss, and 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, plus an interception which he returned for a touchdown. His sack count last year was tied for 11th in the country with Texas State's Ben Bell and Air Force's Bo Richter. But many of the players that were ahead of him last year are off to the NFL this season, including league leader Jonah Ellis from Utah.

Another year of experience and growth should only mean bigger and better things ahead for one of the best Vols defenders in recent memory. Don't be surprised to see Pearce's sack total take another leap in 2024.

Tennessee football earns a spot in the College Football Playoff

The new 12-team field opens up all kinds of potential opportunities for new teams to find their way into the playoff now. That includes the Vols. Sure, Tennessee could always be in contention for the SEC title but with teams like Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and even Ole Miss, that seems less than likely, at least this season.

However, earning one of the other seven spots — four will go to conference championship winners — seems somewhat attainable this season, where losses won't be nearly as detrimental.