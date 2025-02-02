Keenan Allen is positioned to play for his third NFL franchise since 2023. Allen has gone from the Los Angeles Chargers, to the Chicago Bears, to now wherever his 2025 destination becomes. Only this time, the perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver has his pick of where he wants to play ahead of NFL free agency.

Allen comes with a lengthy 100-catch, 1,000-yard past during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, his numbers declined to 70 catches for 744 yards with the Chicago Bears in 2024. Allen still wanted to put some good stuff on tape, though, ahead of free agency.

Still, the 32-year-old Allen remains a valuable possession and end zone threat. He caught seven touchdowns for the Bears despite the drop in production. Allen's resume and leadership will be hard to turn down for teams seeking wide receiver help. Or even the teams envisioning a Super Bowl run.

There are five teams that look perfect for Allen — including two destinations he openly hopes to land this offseason. Here are the top five places for Allen ranked one to five.

1. Chicago Bears

Yes indeed, the Bears look like a strong contender to re-land Allen. The wide receiver shared via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times that Chicago and L.A. are his preferred cities.

The Ben Johnson hire fuels the possibility of Allen returning to the Bears' huddle. Johnson turned Amon-Ra St. Brown into a perennial Pro Bowl wideout while with the Detroit Lions. Jameson Williams was another who rose under Johnson — producing his first 1,000-yard season through the now ex-offensive coordinator of the NFC North champions.

Johnson runs a creative and aggressive downfield passing attack. His system is enough to convince Allen to give it another shot in the Windy City.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Even the team and head coach who dumped Allen look like a potential landing spot for him.

Jim Harbaugh opted to clean house and traded away the Chargers' most consistent wide receiver. Now they have a chance to bring him back.

Again, Allen cited L.A. as a preferred destination. The Bolts look more attractive than ever after their surprise postseason run. Bringing Allen home can possibly allow the decorated WR to finish his NFL career what it began. Only this time Allen will be on an aspiring Super Bowl contender.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have taken more of an initiative to surround Lamar Jackson with past decorated veterans. Odell Beckham made a brief stop in Charm City. Derrick Henry followed one year later in the 2024 offseason.

Allen can give the two-time Most Valuable Player a needed veteran leader for the WR room. He may not possess the same speed from his early Charger years, but Allen gives Jackson extra reliable hands especially on third downs. Or even the red zone.

Adding Allen also creates less pressure on Zay Flowers to handle the inside dirty work at wideout. Lastly, Allen heads to a place that's thrived off older veteran wideouts before — a la Anquan Boldin during their Super Bowl 47 run and Steve Smith Sr.

4. Washington Commanders

We're throwing in one more contender — and one from the Beltway.

The Commanders overachieved in year one with Dan Quinn and rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Washington raises its championship hopes by swooping up Allen.

Allen paired with the electric and fast Terry McLaurin will become pick-your-poison for defenses. Zach Ertz is also part of this air attack and showed his hands haven't aged yet. Allen to D.C. increases the Super Bowl chatter in D.C.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Chargers aren't the only L.A. team that looks attractable to the former Bolts WR.

Allen heads to a back-to-back playoff qualifier here, plus the reigning NFC West champs. Allen running routes in Sean McVay's offense, plus teaming with fast rising star Puka Nacua, has to pique Allen's interest.

Granted, the Rams are in a tougher spot with their QB and WR room this offseason. Matthew Stafford is dealing with retirement thoughts while Cooper Kupp is likely on his way out. But regardless, the Rams can use perimeter reinforcements. An established veteran like Allen is hard to pass on for L.A.