On Wednesday morning, NFL RedZone's host, Scott Hanson, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. He broke some news that will disappoint a lot of the NFL community.

RedZone has been famous for its “seven hours of commercial-free football” since its inaugural show in 2009. RedZone showcases the early slate and afternoon slate of games on Sundays. If you are an NFL fan not watching your favorite team, you are watching RedZone. You get to see all the big plays and scores and never miss out on a thing. In fact, the NCAA is even considering adding its version of RedZone. The best part of it all is that there are no commercials. That is now changing.

Give us a preview of what it's gonna sound like on Sunday @ScottHanson #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fyRcAnoqlQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The intro has changed to “Seven hours of RedZone Football Starts Now.”

Not bad. But, not the same.

Let's see how the NFL community is handling the troubling news on social media.

Streameast and commercial-free NFL RedZone lost in the same day pic.twitter.com/qj4rIX4TmB — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 3, 2025

We used to have: – RedZone without commercials

– Actual sports reporting on ESPN

– Geographic college conference alignment

– Every NFL & CFB game available on a basic cable packagepic.twitter.com/Vi2yMUogcY — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 3, 2025

NFL Redzone in 2025 pic.twitter.com/mKdm9n3IKC — chris p (@wggchrisp) September 3, 2025

Roger Goodell will never say no to a money opportunity. In the video above, McAfee says that people won't be upset about the commercials. That is an interesting take, but he might be right that it won't make people turn it off. However, fans are showing their frustrations.

The nfl is such a money grab they ruin every good thing https://t.co/uWB6DTio1s — Drake Maye lover (@GP_CC3) September 3, 2025

We will tell our children about “7 hours of COMMERCIAL free football” End of an era 😭😭 https://t.co/F5MrT8tyyR — JB (@OldTownJB) September 3, 2025

It’s dead. The greatest television offering in the history of sports is dead. Corporate greed has ruined RedZone. https://t.co/geq5c31090 — Jacob Tissot (@jacobtissot) September 3, 2025