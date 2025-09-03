On Wednesday morning, NFL RedZone's host, Scott Hanson, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. He broke some news that will disappoint a lot of the NFL community.

RedZone has been famous for its “seven hours of commercial-free football” since its inaugural show in 2009. RedZone showcases the early slate and afternoon slate of games on Sundays. If you are an NFL fan not watching your favorite team, you are watching RedZone. You get to see all the big plays and scores and never miss out on a thing. In fact, the NCAA is even considering adding its version of RedZone. The best part of it all is that there are no commercials. That is now changing.

The intro has changed to “Seven hours of RedZone Football Starts Now.”

Not bad. But, not the same.

Let's see how the NFL community is handling the troubling news on social media.

Roger Goodell will never say no to a money opportunity. In the video above, McAfee says that people won't be upset about the commercials. That is an interesting take, but he might be right that it won't make people turn it off. However, fans are showing their frustrations.