After fostering what seemed like very realistic playoff hopes at the start of the season after a 4-2 start. the Chicago Bears' season has gone off the rails. The Bears have lost 10 games in a row to drop to 4-12 and have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last three months.

One of the players that was supposed to come in and lift the Bears offense was Keenan Allen. The vision with Allen was that he would give rookie quarterback Caleb Williams an easy outlet underneath and help move the chains. However, Allen's production has been up-and-down this season for the Bears, leading many people to speculate whether he will leave Chicago in free agency this offseason.

While Allen hasn't ruled out a return to the Bears, he is also interested in going back to Los Angeles, where his family still lives according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The receiver, who will become a free agent after Sunday’s game, kept his family back at their home in Southern California after the Bears traded for him in March,” Finley wrote. “He said Friday he’d be open to playing for either the Chargers or Rams next year; if he decides to sign a new deal with the Bears, Allen said he’d at least consider moving his family to the Chicago area.”

Of course, Allen spent most of his career with the Chargers in Los Angeles. He spent 11 years with the organization during its time in San Diego and Los Angeles before being traded to the bears before the 2024 season. If the Bears don't nail their next head coaching hire, it would be understandable for Allen to want to go back home.

Keenan Allen would be a great fit with either LA team

We have already seen the damage that Keenan Allen can do in a Chargers uniform. He has great chemistry with Justin Herbert and would give the Chargers another reliable pass catcher, which is one of their biggest needs heading into this offseason. Ladd McConkey has shown that he can do damage from any alignment, which would allow Allen to continue to play in the slot where he is the most effective.

Allen would also be a great fit with the Rams if he chooses to go play for Sean McVay and company. McVay is a pro at using his players in a way that amplifies their strengths, so Allen would surely get a ton of underneath looks as a route runner and a reliable first-down machine. Matthew Stafford would love to have an option like Allen alongside Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so that could be an intriguing option for Allen.

Allen's usage this season has been puzzling at times. The Bears haven't always used Allen in the kind of role that he has thrived in throughout his career, and that is part of the reason that Caleb Williams has not been able to get comfortable in his rookie season.