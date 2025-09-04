Alabama football faces mounting tensions following its season opening debacle against Florida State. Kalen DeBoer is already facing reports of booster frustration at Alabama. Now one defensive tackle option received a brutal injury update ahead of Week 2.

Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine via On3/Rivals revealed an unfortunate update in the trenches per DeBoer's words.

“DL Jeremiah Beaman, who started in Tim Keenan's place in Week 1, sustained a knee injury on Wednesday, per BOL sources. Kalen DeBoer, on his radio show, said Beaman is expected to miss the rest of the Tide's '25 season,” Potter said.

Florida State gashed the Alabama defense with 230 rushing yards. Including new quarterback Tommy Castellanos beating the Crimson Tide with his legs. Now the interior defensive line room just got thinner.

Who Kalen DeBoer has left following Alabama IDL injury

Again, ‘Bama was already down Keenan ahead of the road contest in Tallahassee. Keenan suffered an ankle injury.

“It’s a fine line,” DeBoer said during his radio show appearance. “You’re going hard, and these guys are practicing. You’re trying to go good vs. good, you’re trying to play the speed of the game. The same thing happened with Tim. It’s innocent stuff.”

But still, DeBoer said “It’s physical, it’s football, and in the trenches down there, legs get tangled up and stuff. Neither one of those injuries, nobody’s at fault.”

DeBoer has these players to sort through moving forward.

Edric Hill rises as one option. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder played in nine game last season and delivered three tackles. He even inserted himself into the defensive tackle rotation against Michigan in the bowl game loss to close 2024.

Isaia Faga is another young option who rotated last season. He was a four-star signing for ‘Bama and DeBoer.

DeBoer and ‘Bama may need to insert a true freshman, though. London Simmons could get the call amid the Beaman news.