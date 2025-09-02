The NFL's 2025 preseason schedule is done. That means fantasy football managers no longer have game action to watch and extrapolate key information heading into their drafts. The teams are now finalizing their cuts, and they will ultimately land on their final 53-man rosters.

Yes, the preseason can sometimes help fantasy managers decipher how a running back battle is shaping up or whether a newly drafted quarterback like Jaxson Dart can supplant the starter. But most of the information managers use heading into drafts was right there in front of them all offseason.

Understanding your league's rules and settings is crucial heading into your draft. Far too often, people lose sight of whether they are in a half-PPR league, whether there are milestone bonuses, or even how many points quarterbacks get for passing touchdowns. You would be shocked to learn how many people overlook that last one as both four and six points are very common.

For this article, we will be utilizing full PPR (point-per-reception) league scoring, which is the most common in fantasy football. So here are the three most undervalued fantasy football tight ends based on their 2025 ADP (average draft position).

Travis Kelce – Chiefs

Most fantasy football managers are fading future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. I can understand why. He is 35 years old and will turn 36 in October. He is coming off a season in which he set a career low in receiving yards and spends a lot of time with fiancée Taylor Swift.

Yes, some people believe even that is distracting him from football. But I am here to remind fantasy football managers of reality.

Kelce's reality is that even though he posted a career low of 823 receiving yards, that was still fifth in the NFL. Additionally, he caught 97 passes on 133 targets. The Kansas City Chiefs legend has seen at least 120 targets in eight straight seasons. Remember, this is a PPR league.

Do you think that is suddenly going to stop? Rashee Rice has a suspension looming. Xavier Worthy is still not a typical X receiver. The depth behind those guys on the Chiefs is not reliable. You know who is reliable? Travis Kelce.

He is being drafted anywhere from the sixth to the ninth tight end off the board. I have him firmly behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and George Kittle in full PPR leagues.

Jake Ferguson – Cowboys

Another tight end who is not getting enough love in fantasy football drafts is Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Last season, he was drafted by fantasy managers in the middle rounds after a breakout 2023 season. They were very disappointed, as the former Wisconsin Badger failed to live up to expectations. After posting a 71-761-5 line the year before, Ferguson caught just 59 balls for 494 yards without a single touchdown.

Obviously, he is due for positive regression with touchdowns. But there are several other why I believe he is being undervalued.

The Dallas Cowboys might have the worst running back room in the NFL. The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to lead the backfield. Neither player instills any confidence in Dallas' running game.

Jaydon Blue is a fifth-round rookie who has shown flashes at Cowboys camp. But Blue suffered an ankle injury with an unknown timetable for return. Plus, Day 3 running backs from the draft rarely make a difference in their rookie season.

Also, the Cowboys' defense is not expected to be nearly as good as in years past. They are going to be in a lot of shootouts. With the newly acquired George Pickens, who loves to run go routes, and CeeDee Lamb opening up the middle of the field, I fully expect Dak Prescott to reconnect with his budding tight end.

I have Ferguson as my tight end seven overall with top-five upside.

Hunter Henry – Patriots

The final tight end on my list for fantasy football managers to be aware of is the New England Patriots' Hunter Henry. Henry is going undrafted in 10- and some 12-team leagues. But that is a mistake.

He was already seventh in receptions among tight ends last year with 66. The former Arkansas Razorback turned that into 674 yards with two touchdowns. But quarterback Drake Maye is widely expected to take a year-two leap in New England.

The Patriots signed Stefon Diggs in the offseason. But Diggs is not only past his prime but also has had several off-the-field issues in recent years. It would not be a complete shock if Diggs ended up in Mike Vrabel's dog house.

But even if that does not happen, who else is garnering targets from Maye? Rookie Kyle Williams is unlikely to surpass Henry in target share. The same goes for DeMario Douglas.

Then there is the fact that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is back with the Patriots. Under two stints with McDaniels as the Patriots' OC, tight ends were featured heavily. Granted, much of that had to do with the personnel. But Henry is no slouch. He runs good routes, has good hands, and is a smart football player.

I believe Henry will finish inside the top 12 at the position in PPR leagues with a top-8 finish as his ceiling.