Veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will remain unsigned entering Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, despite visits and contract discussions with both the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.

Bourne, 30, has decided to sit out the opening week to evaluate his options further, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bourne’s free agency follows his release from the New England Patriots on August 27, 2025, after four seasons in Foxborough. The decision came as part of New England’s final roster cuts, a process complicated by an overcrowded receiver room that featured 11 players during training camp. While Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, and rookie Kyle Williams were seen as roster locks, Bourne’s exit was one of the most surprising moves under head coach Mike Vrabel’s new regime.

His release immediately drew league-wide interest. Reports confirmed that both San Francisco and Washington arranged meetings with Bourne and even had contracts prepared.

The 49ers, where Bourne began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2017, appeared a logical fit given their receiver injuries. Brandon Aiyuk is out until midseason with a major knee injury, and Jauan Jennings has battled a calf issue while also seeking a new contract. Putting those challenges on the table, San Francisco opted to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Meanwhile, Jennings returned to limited practice this week and is expected to play in the opener against Seattle.

For Washington, the attraction was straightforward. The Commanders, viewed as contenders in the NFC, sought to bolster their depth chart with a proven veteran. Still, despite the urgency, Bourne chose not to finalize a deal.

The wideout wants to weigh his long-term fit before committing to either franchise, keeping the door open for other suitors.

Article Continues Below

Kendrick Bourne enters his ninth NFL season with 292 career receptions, 3,714 yards, and 22 touchdowns. His peak came in 2021 with New England, when he posted 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

However, his productivity dipped after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 of the 2023 season against Miami. That injury ended a streak of five consecutive seasons with at least 15 appearances.

In 2024, he returned to action after beginning the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but he never regained his prior role in the Patriots’ offense.

Last season, Bourne recorded just 28 receptions for 305 yards and one touchdown, his lowest output since his rookie year. Before the ACL injury, Bourne had built a reputation as one of the league’s more durable receivers, with at least 30 receptions in five different seasons, including 42 for 487 yards in 2018 when he led the 49ers’ receivers.

For now, Bourne’s decision to delay signing leaves both Washington and San Francisco moving forward without him in Week 1.