New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton delivered a jaw-dropping moment on Wednesday night with a rare MLB home run that cleared the elevated train tracks at Daikin Park. The blast came in the early innings of a key matchup against the Houston Astros, sending a clear message as the team continues its push in the AL playoff race.

The Yankees organization took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share the video of Stanton’s towering shot, paired with a fitting caption that captured the moment’s energy.

“All-Aboard 🚂

@Giancarlo818🤯”

Clearing the train tracks is a rare feat at Daikin Park, where the structure sits more than 400 feet from home plate and elevated well above field level. Stanton's homer was his 18th of the season and came at a moment when the Yankees needed a spark to keep pace in the tight American League playoff race.

The 35-year-old designated hitter has been heating up since returning from an elbow injury that cost him the first two months of the season. In just 57 games, Stanton is now batting .288 with 18 home runs, 46 RBI, and 28 runs scored. With ace Gerrit Cole out for the season, offensive production from veterans like Stanton has become critical for the club.

Entering Wednesday’s game, the Yankees hold a 77-61 record, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 2.5 games in the AL East. They remain neck-and-neck with the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot, while the Houston Astros are still battling for control of the AL West.

With just under 25 games remaining, moments like Stanton’s moonshot can shift momentum in a hurry. As the club prepares for upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers, Blue Jays and Red Sox, every win matters — and every swing from Stanton could be a game-changer.

Stanton’s blast wasn’t just a highlight — it was a reminder of the impact he brings to the lineup when healthy. As the Yankees continue their push toward October, every swing counts, and the slugger’s resurgence might be coming at the perfect time.