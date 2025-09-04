Savannah State University's positive impact extends beyond its student body, profoundly benefiting the entire state of Georgia. Based on a research report by the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia, during fiscal year 2024 Savannah State brought 164.4 million to Georgia’s economy.

There are 26 public colleges and universities within the University System of Georgia, and the research report showcases the economic contributions of these institutions. Compared to 2023, Savannah State’s economic impact increased by 9.3% the following fiscal year.

This significant boost to Georgia's economy is driven by three key components: institutional spending, student spending, and capital investment. The university’s economic contributions, including salaries and wages, operating expenses, and local purchasing, create a constant flow of revenue. As Savannah State President Dr. Jermaine Whirl explained to WTOC Digital Content Producer Christa Ross, this impact extends far beyond the campus.

“For every job on campus, two more are supported off-campus through goods and services related to the university,” he said. “This report affirms what we already know—that Savannah State is not only educating future leaders but also serving as a powerful economic engine for the region.”

While the $164.4 million positively impacts the state of Georgia overall, the revenue generated by Savannah State specifically changes the Southeast region in Georgia. The following counties have seen the greatest change: Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, and Bulloch. The $164.4 million accumulated by Savannah State is composed of the following:

· $65.6 million in student spending

· $60.8 million in personnel services

· $37.8 million in operating expenses

The money that Savannah State produces circulates through communities, not just on campus. In addition, the report explains how the increase in revenue contributes to the job market across Georgia. For every million dollars spent, 11 jobs are supported, both on campus and in the surrounding community.

Savannah State has started classes for the Fall 2025 semester.