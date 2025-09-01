The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. Philadelphia and Dallas kick off the regular season on Thursday night and then football will officially be back.

The Lions and Packers will face off the national game of the week during the late window.

This game includes plenty of intrigue. Especially after the Packers went out and traded for Micah Parsons just a few days ago. That one transaction put Green Bay back into the conversation as potential leaders in the division. But the two-time defending division champions in Detroit will put Green Bay to the test right away.

Division games are always important, especially in a competitive division like the NFC North. But they are even more important in Week 1 for setting a tone for the rest of the season.

So which team will come out on top?

Below we will explore three bold predictions for the Lions vs. Packers matchup in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Matthew Golden immediately establishes himself as Packers top wide receiver

The Packers finally made their fans happy by drafting Matthew Golden.

Green Bay selected Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, something they had not done in over 20 years.

Golden has received plenty of hype during the preseason. I can't help but imagine if he'll live up to that hype during his first ever NFL game.

There is no question that, on paper, Golden is already the top receiver in Green Bay. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks are useful pieces, but Golden can be a three-down starter. He can also play all over the field.

All of that said, the rookie still has to prove it on the gridiron.

I am predicting that Green Bay goes to some great lengths to feature Golden during Week 1.

Don't get me wrong, the Packers will spend a lot of time establishing the run with Josh Jacobs. After all, that's been a staple during the LaFleur era.

But outside of those runs, I believe Golden will be the top priority for Green Bay's passing game.

If the Packers have their way, Golden will lead the team in receiving yards. But even if Golden struggles during his NFL debut, I think he will still lead the team in targets.

Packers fans must be anxious to see what they have in Golden.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combine for 200+ all-purpose yards

There is no question that Sonic and Knuckles are the heartbeat of Detroit's offense. That should not change with John Morton at offensive coordinator.

I am predicting that Gibbs and Montgomery combine for more than 200 scrimmage yards against the Packers.

It doesn't matter how that production is split between the two players. Nor what percent is receiving vs. rushing.

The most important thing is that Sonic and Knuckles need to be productive for Detroit's offense to function how it has over the past two years.

If this prediction comes true, the Lions will most likely win this game.

I will admit that I'm nervous about this one because of the matchup against Green Bay. I would not be surprised if the Lions air the ball out, attempting to take advantage of Green Bay's subpar secondary.

Regardless, the Lions have the most dynamic backfield in the NFL. They will make it work.

Aidan Hutchinson has more sacks than Micah Parsons in Week 1

The edge rushers for both teams will be an X-factor in this game.

This matchup features a pair of superstar edge rushers who were not factors during both Lions vs. Packers games from 2024.

Of course Parsons was still on the Cowboys, and Hutchinson suffered his gruesome leg injury weeks before Detroit first played Green Bay in Week 9.

If all goes according to plan over the next week, NFL fans can see both players in action next weekend. That's becoming a big “if” for Parsons, though.

News broke on Monday that Parsons could need an injection to play through a back injury in Week 1. The superstar has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back.

It is not as simple as plugging Parsons into the lineup. He is in the middle of a recovery plan and could potentially miss the game.

“Before trading Parsons last week, the Cowboys prescribed him a five-day plan of an anti-Inflammatory corticosteroid, a prednisone to help him recover from back tightness,” Schefter continued. “They also had him on a physical therapy program. Parsons has been practicing this week and he is trying to play in Sunday’s opener vs. the Lions, though one source said it still is uncertain if he will.”

I'm leaning towards Parsons playing in Week 1.

If that happens, I believe Hutchinson will come away with more sacks than Parsons on the afternoon.

Hutchinson should be healthier than Parsons, and goes up against a weaker offensive line. So he clearly has the advantage.

But Lions QB Jared Goff is far from mobile. If Parsons is able to generate some pressure, anything could happen.