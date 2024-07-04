Klay Thompson is known as one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA today who was one-half of the Splash Brothers that led the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles.

However, in July 2024, Thompson's time with the Warriors came to an end as he agreed to a three-year, $50 million sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Let's rank Klay Thompson's 10 greatest moments as a Warrior.

10. NBA 3-point shooting contest champion

Back in the 2016 All-Star Weekend, Klay Thompson took over the 2016 Foot Locker 3-point shooting contest. The competition saw Thompson outclass Suns star Devin Booker and Warriors teammate Stephen Curry, capped off by a 27-point performance in the championship round.

With the win, the Splash Brothers mounted a streak of winning back-to-back 3-point shooting contests with Curry winning the 2015 edition.

9. Silencing critics with 35 points off the bench

With word spreading around in 2024 that Thompson was “washed,” he had a huge chip on his shoulder. In fact, that chip grew even bigger when coach Steve Kerr opted to make the sharpshooter come off the bench.

In response, Thompson dropped 35 points off the bench while shooting 59 percent from the field overall and made seven of 13 threes in the game. Thompson revealed that he chose to make an impact off the bench, similar to how Manu Ginobili did for the San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

8. Gallant stand at the 2019 NBA Finals

During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors were ravaged with injuries, including Klay Thompson. In fact, Thompson was in the middle of a big game in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals before tearing his ACL.

Although he had the option to come out of the game, Thompson famously returned to sink two free throws on one leg to finish the game with 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. Had Thompson not gotten injured, the Warriors had all the chances to push for a three-peat at the expense of the Toronto Raptors.

7. 43 points on four dribbles against the New York Knicks

There's no doubt that Thompson was a lethal catch-and-shoot player. As the other half of the Splash Brothers, Thompson once dropped 43 points against the New York Knicks. He shot 61 percent from the field and made seven threes. To make matters more interesting, Thompson only needed four dribbles in the entire game to get his points.

6. 10-straight threes versus the Purple and Gold

Speaking of being a deadeye shooter, Thompson is the only NBA player in history to ever drop 10-consecutive threes in a single game. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson started the game by making his first 10 three-point field goals until he missed his 11th and final shot from beyond the arc.

Nonetheless, Thompson still registered 44 points in just 27 minutes of play. In addition to this, he's only the second NBA player to make the same amount of threes in consecutive fashion without a miss.

5. 41 points against the Thunder to even 2016 Western Conference Finals

Thompson's career high in the NBA playoffs is 41 points. At one point down 3-1 in the 2016 Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, a win in Game 6 would even the series. Thompson answered the call by exploding for 41, spiked by 11 threes.

The game marked Thompson's highest-scoring tally in a playoff game while also making the second-most threes in a playoff game in the NBA's history books.

4. Career-high 60 points on 11 dribbles

As the catch-and-shoot king, it's safe to say that Thompson remains unmatched. Prior to making 43 points on four dribbles, Thompson first put the world on notice by making a career-high 60 points against the Indiana Pacers in only 29 minutes.

It was the first time a Warrior reached that tally since Rick Barry in 1974. To get to 60, Thompson only needed 11 dribbles in the entire game.

3. NBA record for most points in a quarter

As a deadly shooter from the perimeter, no one can easily forget how Thompson lit up the Sacramento Kings to kick off the Warriors dynasty in the 2014-15 season.

In the first quarter alone, Thompson put up 37 points. His first quarter tally remains an NBA record. He eventually finished the game with 52 points on 11-of-15 shooting from behind the arc in the Warriors' 126-101 victory.

2. NBA record for most 3-point field goals in a game

While his Splash Brother teammate Stephen Curry has broken a lot of 3-point shooting records, Thompson does own the record for most threes made in a single game.

Against the Chicago Bulls, Thompson broke the NBA record by converting 14 triples out of 24 attempts to finish the game with 52 points, breaking the original record of 12. It was enough to lead the Warriors past the Bulls, 149-124.

1. Four-time NBA champion

The highlight of Thompson's stint with the Warriors is winning all four of his chips with the Bay Area, the first of which came in 2015 before winning in back-to-back fashion in 2017 and 2018.

He was also a part of the team that proved doubters wrong and extended the Warriors' dynasty in 2022. There's no doubt that Thompson played an instrumental role in the Warriors' championship runs.