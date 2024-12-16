The UFC Fight Night event in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 14 was the last UFC event of the year. Joaquin Buckley beat Colby Covington in the main event to cap off what was a great year of MMA action. The 2024 calendar year saw some legendary fight cards, some all-time great fighters build upon their resumes, and some up-and-comers make a name for themselves. With so much talent currently in the UFC, both young and old, there has been debate all year around whether or not the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings are accurate.

No one has been more critical of the rankings than UFC president Dana White, as the big boss man made it known with great frequency that he believes that Jon Jones should still be ranked number one pound-for-pound. After all, Jones is the greatest UFC fighter of all time, but it is fair to question if he is still the best active fighter, considering his inactivity over the last few years. With 2025 UFC action just around the corner, we wanted to put a stop to the debate and give our definitive pound-for-pound rankings of the UFC roster. Instead of a 15-fighter list like the UFC provides, we are ranking the top 20 fighters in order to give love to a little bit more talent in the promotion.

1. Islam Makhachev – Lightweight Champion

Despite Dana White's protests, the UFC got it right with Islam Makhachev as the man on top in MMA right now. Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege is now 26-1 and on a 14-fight winning streak that dates back to 2016. The Lightweight Champion has earned a performance bonus in each of his four title victories, proving the stigma wrong that the Dagestani fighting style is boring.

Like his training partners and teammates, Makhachev is an elite grappler with dangerous ground-and-pound ability, but he also impresses in stand up in the striking department. Makhachev has already established himself as one of the best UFC fighters ever, and he isn't far off from surpassing Nurmagomedov on that list.

Makhachev's winning streak is only two victories shy of Anderson Silva's record, and there doesn't seem to be anybody at lightweight who will be able to slow him down. Perhaps double-champion contention is in Makhachev's near future.

2. Alex Pereira – Light Heavyweight Champion

No fighter had a better (and more impactful) year than Alex Pereira. The former Glory Kickboxing Champion has burst onto the scene in the UFC and become much more than just Israel Adesanya's rival. Pereira beat Adesanya to become the Middleweight Champion at UFC 281 before losing it right back at UFC 287.

Since then, Poatan has moved up to light heavyweight and embarked on one of the best runs ever. Pereira has won five straight fights, including four championship bouts, three of which were successful title defenses. Pereira is one of nine two-division champions. The way he has done it is what is really impressive, though.

Pereira has consistently stepped up on short notice or when hurt when the UFC desperately needed a headlining fight. He has also outright dominated his light heavyweight opponents, thanks to an incredible left hook and vicious calf kicks. Pereira knocked out his opponent in each of his five title victories dating back to the middleweight win over Adesanya.

Poatan is 37 years old, and what he is doing at such an old age (for an MMA fighter) is pretty unprecedented. So far, though, Pereira hasn't come close to showing any signs of slowing down.

3. Ilia Topuria – Featherweight Champion

Ilia Topuria is the best undefeated fighter in the UFC. The Featherweight Champion is 16-0, and there are those out there that think he has G.O.A.T potential. Topuria is elite in every aspect of fighting. He has extreme knockout power to combine with speed and impressive combinations, but he also thrives getting fighters to the ground and tapping them out once they are there.

Topuria's two most recent wins come against two fighters (Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway) who not only show up on this pound-for-pound list but two fighters who are among the best ever. They only rank as low as they do on this list because they had to try and go through Topuria, too.

Weirdly enough, reports are now suggesting that Topuria will consider vacating the 145-pound belt because of weight-cutting issues and that he will make a move up to 155 pounds. Topuria has already drawn Conor McGregor comparisons, and that would only add more fuel to that fire. For now, though, there are a few more elite 145-pounders that we hope Topuria will take on, and Topuria does seem destined to stay in the division awhile longer. We ranked featherweight as the best weight class in the UFC back in August, but that would change dramatically if Topuria were to leave the division.

4. Jon Jones – Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones is the greatest UFC fighter of all time, but the pound-for-pound rankings are not about what someone has accomplished in their careers as a whole and should instead displays how dominant someone is in recent memory. No one can touch Jones' resume. He is 28-1 with his only loss coming from a disqualification due to illegal elbows in a fight he was dominating.

He fought, and beat, everyone he possibly could at light heavyweight before moving up to heavyweight and becoming a two-division champion. The fighter nicknamed Bones has a career which includes a record 12 successful title defenses, 17 title fights, and being the youngest UFC champion ever. Jones has been at the top since 2011, and his recent win over Stipe Miocic (the heavyweight G.O.A.T) proved that he still has plenty in the tank.

However, in terms of recent memory, Jones only has three fights since 2020, and he doesn't deserve to be top-three pound-for-point because of that. His most controversial win (although a win nonetheless) was against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, and Jones vacated the belt and transitioned to heavyweight after that victory. His time making the move up took over three years, and although Jones dominated in his first heavyweight fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, an injury forced him to not fight again for 20 months.

Jones, of course, once again displayed arguably the best skill set in the sport at UFC 309, and he certainly has the talent of the best fighter in the world, even at age 37. His lack of recent activity, at least in comparison to his fellow peers at the top, means he isn't the top UFC pound-for-pound fighter as Dana White believes. He may very well still be the best fighter in the world, though, but we just can't give him the nod over the three guys above him.

5. Tom Aspinall – Interim Heavyweight Champion

While Jones sat out with his injury, Tom Aspinall proved that he is deserving of an undisputed title shot. Usually, someone out as long as Jones was would vacate their belt, but obviously things are a little bit different when you are the G.O.A.T. That same logic justifies why it was a legacy fight with Stipe Miocic upon Jones' return, and not a bout against the Interim Champion.

Regardless, Aspinall has done nothing but dominate in the UFC, and the whole MMA world is hopeful that he will be given a shot to take on Jones. Aspinall, who is one of three fighters to defend an interim title, is 15-3, with his only UFC loss coming when he hurt his own knee mere seconds into a fight against Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall got his redemption against Blaydes at UFC 304 with a first round knockout. That was just one example of many where Aspinall quickly earned a victory. In fact, his 2:02 average fight time is the quickest in UFC history. Aspinall has secured a first round finish in eight of his nine UFC fights, and that ninth fight saw him get a second round submission.

Aspinall is one of the fastest heavyweights we have ever seen. His movement skills are unmatched, but he still hits like a train. He is actually also the all-time leader in strike differential (5.18). No one has really gave Aspinall much of a challenge since he entered the UFC, and if he was an undisputed champion rather than an interim one, he could rank even higher on this list.

6. Alexandre Pantoja – Flyweight Champion

The final pay-per-view event (UFC 310) of the year saw Alexandre Pantoja really prove himself, and now the MMA world is wondering who he can even take on next. Pantoja is 9-0 against the top 10 ranked flyweights. He is now on a quest to replace Demetrius Johnson as the flyweight G.O.A.T. Pantoja actually called out Johnson after his most recent victory, but Mighty Mouse seems complacent in retirement.

Pantoja always goes to war when he steps foot in the octagon. He can win on the ground or on the feet. Because of Pantoja's impressive record, the UFC has tried out unique contenders to take on the champion, including a 10th-ranked Steve Erceg and a debuting Kai Asakura. Nothing has worked, and it could be a long time before Pantoja hands his belt to someone else.

7. Merab Dvalishvili – Bantamweight Champion

An unlimited gas tank and volume wrestling are what makes Merab Dvalishvili great. Those traits helped him beat Sean O'Malley and become the Bantamweight Champion. However, Dvalishvili will be tested when taking on Umar Nurmagomedov, a fighter with a similar skill set, at UFC 311.

The fighter nicknamed “The Machine” is currently on a 11-fight winning streak after losing his first two UFC fights. He can easily last five rounds without gassing out, and the O'Malley fight proved he is a better striker than given credit for.

8. Dricus du Plessis – Middleweight Champion

Dricus du Plessis' style of reckless aggression leaves him vulnerable to one day be caught, but it also means he can beat up anyone in his own right on any given night. Du Plessis is always pushing the issue, and he has become a noteworthy champion. He won the belt over Sean Strickland, and he defended it against Israel Adesanya.

Before that, there were wins over Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. Du Plessis has yet to lose under the UFC banner, and he is 22-2 overall. His title-winning victory over Strickland was disputed by some, though, so Stillknocks will have a chance to prove himself in a revenge bout at UFC 312.

9. Belal Muhammad – Welterweight Champion

While not everyone likes the way that Belal Muhammad gets wins, he gets wins nonetheless. The Welterweight Champion is on an 11-fight non-losing streak. The only non-victory during that span was a no-contest due to an eye poke in a fight against Leon Edwards, but Muhammad proved himself by beating Edwards to become champion since then.

Muhammad is a great wrestler, but his striking is pretty underwhelming. His style has led to a lack of finishes throughout his career. His one-dimensional skillset has led to fans poking fun at his nickname, “Remember the Name,” and it leads to him ranking as our worst pound-for-pound champion.

10. Khamzat Chimaev – Middleweight

Our first non-champion on this list. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Khamzat Chimaev becomes a belt holder sooner rather than later. He came into the UFC blazing hot with three wins in his first two months with the promotion. Chimaev seemed like the future of the promotion, but weight cutting issues slowed down the hype train.

The move up to middleweight has paid off, though, and the ship has been corrected. Chimaev's last two wins came over Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker, two former champions and two UFC legends. The UFC gave Sean Strickland the next title shot against Dricus du Plessis, but it seems likely that whoever wins that fight will take on Chimaev, and they will likely struggle, too.

Chimaev fights with unmatched aggression, which is why he is arguably the best wrestler in the UFC. He takes down opponents with ease and quickly looks to finish them on the ground. Chimaev is currently 14-0, but that zero could very well remain intact for a long time, and Chimaev has the potential to get to and stick at the top of this list soon.

11. Sean O'Malley – Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley was becoming the face of the UFC, due to his colorful hair and incredible striking, and then he lost his Bantamweight Championship to Merab Dvalishvili after only one title defense. Everyone wants to see O'Malley back on top, though, and his disappointing performance against Dvalishvili could be chalked up to a reported hip injury.

Before UFC 306, takedown defense wasn't as big of an issue for O'Malley, and he was able to rack up highlight knockout after highlight knockout throughout his career. His only other MMA loss came against Marlon Vera, where he also suffered an injury, and O'Malley avenged that loss in a dominant UFC 299 performance.

Dvalishvili and the next bantamweight vying for the title, Umar Nurmagomedov, are both difficult stylistic matchups for O'Malley, but everyone said that about Aljamain Sterling, too, and O'Malley knocked him out in vicious fashion. Suga Sean should be back in the title picture sooner rather than later, and the UFC will be better for it.

12. Shavkat Rakhmonov – Welterweight

Prior to his victory over Ian Machado Garry, Shavkat Rakhmonov was 18-0 with 18 career finishes. While he went to decision for the first time ever in his most recent fight, Rakhmonov still beat a fellow undefeated and up-and-coming fighter. Now, Rakhmonov will fight Belal Muhammad for the belt the next time he steps foot in the octagon.

The fighter nicknamed Nomad was supposed to do that at UFC 310, but Muhammad was forced to pull out of the fight. Rakhmonov is an aggressive and entertaining fighter who has basically dominated at every stage through his UFC career so far.

13. Leon Edwards – Welterweight

News surrounding Leon Edwards has been quiet since he lost the Welterweight Championship at UFC 304. His tendency to win decisions, and the fact that he lost to Belal Muhammad (another over-hated fighter because of a style some view as boring), has led to Edwards been underrated.

After all, Edwards had a 13-fight non-losing streak until he lost his title. That run included two wins over UFC legend Kamaru Usman, one of which is widely regarded as one of the best comebacks ever and one of the best knockouts ever. Three title fight victories is no easy feat, and Edwards hasn't suffered enough damage throughout his career for us to think that he will fall off as a fighter. Now we just have to patiently wait to see who Edwards will take on next, as Shavkat Rakhmonov appears to be next in line to take on Muhammad.

14. Max Holloway – Featherweight/Lightweight

Everybody loves Max Holloway, and his recent loss to Ilia Topuria was painful for a lot of fans. While another run at featherweight gold now seems unlikely, we can still appreciate how much Holloway has done at 145 pounds, and he still has plenty left in the tank (although likely at lightweight).

Holloway is the self-proclaimed best boxer in the UFC, and he isn't wrong. “Blessed” is the all-time leader in significant strikes landed (3,457) and total strikes landed (3,706). Holloway's volume is too much for most fighters to handle, as it is only the most elite fighters who have slowed him down. Seven of Holloway's eight losses come to big names such as Dustin Poirier (twice), Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, and Alexander Volkanovski (three times).

Volkanovski, in particular, was Holloway's ultimate kryptonite, but the native Hawaiian has still done so much for so long. Holloway was one of the youngest UFC debuting fighters ever at age 19, which makes some think he is an old man, but he is still going strong at only age 33 years old. During that time in between, Holloway went on a 13-fight winning streak and won five of his 10 title fights.

A big reason Holloway ranks higher than Volkanovski in our pound-for-pound list, despite Volk's success over him, is because Holloway is responsible for one of the best UFC knockouts ever, and it took place at UFC 300 during the 2024 calendar year. Despite winning the entire fight, Holloway pointed to the center of the octagon to signal a last-second battle. He delivered with a buzzer-beating knockout over Justin Gaethje, and he became the UFC's baddest motherf***** in the process.

15. Umar Nurmagomedov – Bantamweight

Another member of the Nurmagomedov family/training umbrella, Umar Nurmagomedov is 18-0 and next in line to fight for the Bantamweight Championship. Along with his brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and their friend, Islam Makhachev, the four have a combined record of 91-1.

Like the rest of his teammates/coaches, and seemingly everyone in Dagestan, Russia, Umar is an incredible grappler. He fights with a style that has proven to be difficult to stop in recent UFC memory. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Merab Dvalishvili, though, because the current champion is also a great wrestler with unlimited stamina.

16. Alexander Volkanovski – Featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski's recent track record knocks him way further down our pound-for-pound rankings than we could have ever imagined, but “The Great” has still had a magnificent career, and we wouldn't be surprised if he got back on top. After all, it wasn't long ago that the UFC ranked him as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Volk has lost three of his last four fights, two of which were up a weight class, vying for double champion status against Islam Makhachev, and the most recent which was against Ilia Topuria. Before that, though, everything was gold. Volkanovski has five successful title defenses at featherweight, and his success over Max Holloway means he is arguably the best 145-pounder ever.

Volkanovski has extreme power for the weight class, and he can thrive on the ground if need be, too. Even with the recent losses, Volkanovski has fought for the belt in each of his last nine bouts. Some guys don't come back the same after brutal knockout losses, which Volkanovski has suffered recently, but his talent means he can certainly return to form.

17. Sean Strickland – Middleweight

Sean Strickland has one of the most unique fighting styles in the UFC. He is constantly applying pressure, consistently checking legs kicks, and always throwing jabs. The style is just as polarizing as his personality, but one thing is for sure, and that is that the former Middleweight Champion is a big draw.

Strickland became a superstar when he completed one of the biggest UFC upset victories ever: a performance of the night decision win over Israel Adesanya to become champion. He then lost his belt in his first title defense to Dricus du Plessis, but many view that as a controversial decision.

Strickland made it known that he thought he deserved another title shot, and he proved he did when he dominated Paolo Costa. Strickland will get that shot at UFC 312, and considering the antics that preceeded their last fight, there will surely be a lot of chaos leading up to this one. While Strickland does deserve another shot at gold, it could be argued that Khamzat Chimaev was more deserving of the next Middleweight Championship bout.

18. Magomed Ankalaev – Light Heavyweight

Magomed Ankalaev has deserved another title shot for far too long now. The light heavyweight fighter won nine straight fights before he was first awarded a championship bout against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight gold, but that match ended in a draw, which resulted in neither party holding the belt.

Ankalaev's championship journey had another setback after a no contest against Johnny Walker at UFC 294, but Ankalaev has gotten back on track and won two straight fights. Now, he seems to be next in line to take on Alex Pereira, and no one has a better chance to knock off the champion than Ankalaev does. Ankalaev is an elite wrestler, which isn't necessarily something that Pereira has faced in the 205-pound division.

19. Arman Tsarukyan – Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan's first UFC fight was against Islam Makhachev, and he lost a thriller via unanimous decision. It has been almost all up since then, as Tsarukyan is 22-3 overall and 9-1 since losing to Makhachev. He most recently defeated Charles Oliveira, not only the all-time leader in UFC finishes, but someone who was the first man off our list pound-for-pound here. Next up for Tsarukyan is a rematch against Makhachev for the Lightweight Championship.

20. Israel Adesanya – Middleweight

Israel Adesanya has lost three of his last four fights, including each of his last two matches. Even so, he has done enough in his career to warrant a spot on our pound-for-pound list. The beginning of the end might have began when Adesanya suffered one of the biggest upset defeats ever at the hands of Sean Strickland, but before that, he was a dominant Middleweight Champion.

Adesanya had a nine-fight UFC winning streak earlier in his career, and he has now fought in 12 straight title fights. He is an excellent kick boxer who shows great patience and timing in his fights. He will be taking on Nassourdine Imavov in his next fight, and a win would put him right back in the title picture and with a chance to climb back up the pound-for-pound rankings. It is also fully possible that The Last Style Bender is simply washed up and that we will never see him in dominant form again. After all, Adesanya has hinted at retirement before.