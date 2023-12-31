Darko Rajaković gave credit to the Pistons for the win, and did not make excuses after the OG Anunoby trade.

The Toronto Raptors lost to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday by the score of 129-127, and it snapped the Pistons' 28-game losing streak. The Raptors were playing shorthanded as a result of the trade headlined by OG Anunoby going to the New York Knicks. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic admitted that there were emotions throughout the day as a result of the deal, but did not want to make any excuses.

“It was a very emotional day… but I don't want to take anything away from Detroit. They played a good game and deserved the win,” Darko Rajakovic said, via Michael Grange of SportsNet.

In addition to OG Anunoby, the Raptors sent Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick which is originally from the Pistons. RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will both be significant parts of the Raptors' rotation, and the pair could possibly be in the starting five. So Toronto was without two key players.

Quickley, who is having an especially strong season, and is viewed as arguably the best piece that the Raptors got, will be unleashed in a bigger role with the team.

With Toronto playing shorthanded tonight, this was going to be the Pistons' best chance at a win in a long time, so they took advantage and got it done. For them, it will be about avoiding another long losing streak. For the Raptors, it will be about integrating Quickley and Barrett into the lineup and building from there.

The Raptors will welcome their new players, and look to bounce back on Monday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Toronto drops to 12-20, it will need to turn it around quickly to get back into legitimate playoff contention this season. It will be interesting to see how it works out.