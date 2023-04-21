David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2022-23 season in disappointing fashion. Their entire season was an uneven and inconsistent journey but they managed to somewhat salvage it with a top-ten finish and a chance at the playoffs. Instead, all they’ll be remembered for is DeMar DeRozan’s daughter whom they witnessed grow up only to have her drain the life out of their playoff hopes. Following their play-in loss, Raptors team president Masai Ujiri made the decision to fire head coach Nick Nurse.

With a team that has two All-Star caliber players in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, they will have much to address this offseason. Ujiri was not pleased with the team this season as per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

"I did not enjoy watching this team play. I think that spoke loud and clear," – Masai, and all of us — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 21, 2023

Since Masai Ujiri took over as the team’s vice president and general manager in 2013, the Raptors have generally had successful regular seasons. They’ve had only one losing season under Ujiri’s watch and that was in 2020-21 when they finished 27-45. Even this season they managed a 41-41 mark, but that’s the second-worst record they’ve had under Ujiri. It’s also only the second time they’ve failed to make the playoffs.

Ujiri obviously felt like a change was necessary and it will be interesting to see who the Raptors target to replace Nick Nurse. The roster overall isn’t bad and they have two All-Star caliber players in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. They have potential All-Star players in OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes. The Raptors can either decide to tinker with the roster and bring in an experienced head coach, or they can blow the team up and go with a fresh coach.