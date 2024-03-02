In addition to his defensive prowess, Draymond Green has been lauded as one of the best playmakers in the NBA during the Golden State Warriors' decade of dominance, but Green believes Toronto Raptors youngster Scottie Barnes can help evolve the ‘point forward' position.
After the Warriors' 120-105 win over the Raptors in Toronto on Friday, Green gave some high praise to Barnes.
“He's shooting the ball a lot better. He's making the reads. He's super aggressive. He's making guys around him better, and I think that's a great thing. … Scottie is an incredible player, Green said. “You come in this league and you hope to leave your mark. Me playing the point forward position — I’m not going to sit up here and act like I was the first person to do it, but I think I’ve done it a little differently than most — and he'll take that to a whole ‘nother level.”
Draymond on Scottie: “Me playing the point forward position, I’m not going to sit up here and act like I was the first one to do it, but I think I’ve done it a little differently than most and he’ll take that to another level… I think Scottie will do way more than I ever did” pic.twitter.com/Jr6TmD27Gb
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 2, 2024
In his third season, Barnes has taken another step in his progression; Barnes is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and three-point percentage as he has definitively become the focal point of the Raptors' offense.
Unfortunately, Barnes suffered an injury to his left hand after Barnes' hand and Immanuel Quickley's foot collided on a defensive possession in the second quarter of the Warriors-Raptors game Friday night. Barnes immediately grabbed his hand, fouled Stephen Curry and made his way to the locker room. Shams Charania reported Barnes is now out indefinitely after fracturing a finger.
While Barnes could return this season, the Raptors have an incentive to keep a player as talented as Barnes out of the lineup. Toronto's 2024 first-round pick is top-six protected, meaning the Raptors, who currently have the seventh-worst record in the league, have to be a little worse to keep that pick. If the Raptors stay the course and finish seventh-worst or better, the pick will go to the San Antonio Spurs.
Toronto, at 22-38, is two games ahead of the injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies, who would have the sixth pick if the season ended today.