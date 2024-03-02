Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been on a tear over the last month. And after a big win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday to extend Golden State's road win streak to three, Green touched on the relatively warm reception the team got in the Six.
Green explained the presence of Warriors fans in Toronto is almost exclusively due to the popularity of his two-time MVP teammate Stephen Curry, according to a video by Josh Lewenberg of TSN.
“Dub Nation comes out when we go on the road. It's always special when you kind of get that home feeling even when you're on the road,” Green said. “But look no further than the Steph Curry effect. You play with Steph, you get a lot of that. We get cheered in a lot of arenas we go to. I get booed in most arenas I go to, but shoutout to the Canadians; they were very nice to me and I appreciated it.”
Curry, who drained seven three-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points in the Warriors' 120-105 win against the Raptors, has remained one of the league's most popular players since his breakout MVP season in 2014-15. Known for his seemingly limitless three-point range and pinpoint accuracy from behind the arc, Curry won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016, the latter of which was the first and only time in league history the award was won unanimously.
Green's reputation is not as stellar, especially after being suspended by the NBA twice this season for separate altercations, but his impact on the team is undeniable. In the 35 games he has played this season, the Warriors are 21-14. They are 11-13 without the defensive specialist this year.
Golden State has been red-hot since losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in double overtime on Jan. 27. The team is 13-3 since that loss and has won its last eight away games, a drastic improvement from a 2022-23 season in which the Warriors went 11-30 on the road.