The Toronto Raptors opened their post-All-Star break campaign on Thursday with a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. They did so without Fred VanVleet, though, after the 29-year-old was a late scratch for that matchup. FVV’s injury status for Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons has now been updated, and it’s not exactly the good news Raptors fans have been hoping for.

Fred VanVleet injury status vs. Pistons

According to the official injury report, VanVleet will not be available for the Raptors on Saturday night. He is currently dealing with an undisclosed personal issue, and the fact that he’s already been ruled out 24 hours before the game is a tad concerning. The 6-foot-1 point guard was also excused from Friday’s practice, so he hasn’t been with the team either.

The Raptors have not provided any details with regard to what exactly FVV is dealing with right now. It is worth noting that he is celebrating his birthday today (Friday), but it’s highly unlikely that he’s taken a birthday leave away from the team. Whatever the case may be, we just hope everything’s fine with Fred and his family.

Fred VanVleet’s next chance to play will be on Sunday when the Raptors travel to Ohio to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto should provide an update on his status for that game soon, and we will be sure to pass along any new information as they come.

The Raptors are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 29-31 record.