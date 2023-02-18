It’s official: Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has signed with Klutch Sports to represent him ahead of his free agency in the 2023 offseason.

VanVleet has long been linked with Klutch Sports after he parted ways with his former agents in Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment last January. Now, in an announcement on Friday, the sports agency led by Rich Paul officially welcomed the Raptors star to their growing star clientele.

Fred VanVleet signed a four-year, $85 million contract with the Raptors back in 2020. The fourth year of the deal is a player option, and FVV is expected to decline it this 2023 offseason to explore free agency.

Sure enough with his Klutch Sports signing, plenty of fans expressed their belief that he’s not only getting the bag, but he’s also likely going to the Lakers and play alongside LeBron James. All NBA stars that have signed with Klutch have been linked with LeBron’s teams, thanks to the superstar’s friendship with Rich Paul.

Of course Fred VanVleet’s Klutch Sports move doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s joining the Lakers. The agency has a reputation for always helping it’s clients get the bag, and VanVleet is probably hoping for the same as he looks to maximize his value and get as much as he can.

There’s still a chance for VanVleet to stay in Toronto, which has been further fueled by the fact that the Raptors didn’t move him at the deadline. But sure enough, the LA talks and LeBron links won’t stop until he makes his move in free agency–whatever that may be.