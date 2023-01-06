By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

During a loaded Wednesday night NBA slate, the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks were in the middle of, perhaps, the league’s wackiest game this season. A good ol’ slugfest for much of the game, the Bucks were on track to claim a convincing win in regulation, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredible night, as they led by 21 points, 90-69, with only 3:10 remaining. However, Fred VanVleet wasn’t about to go quietly into that good night.

VanVleet started the comeback with two straight three-pointers to cut the deficit to a more respectable 15 points. With nothing to lose, head coach Nick Nurse urged his men to pressure the Bucks for the length of the court, and it paid dividends. The Raptors stormed back with aplomb, thanks to Gary Trent Jr.’s clutch heroics and a blown call that could have sealed the deal for the Bucks. The game may have gone to overtime, but the wackiness of the game finally caught up with the Raptors as they succumbed, 104-101, in the end.

Despite their admirable comeback effort, both Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse couldn’t help but bring up the “weird” energy at Scotiabank Arena, which appropriately culminated in a weird result that could prove to be both disheartening and inspiring for the Raptors.

“I don’t think I’ve seen (a game) that weird,” Nurse said, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

“It’s at the top of the list (of the strangest games I’ve ever been a part of). That was an experience,” VanVleet said, agreeing with his head coach.

Still, it’s a testament to Fred VanVleet and the Raptors’ togetherness that they were able to fight through all the weirdness to make it an exciting game towards the end, loss notwithstanding.

“It felt like what it looked like watching it… The energy and the mojo and the air in the building was just weird. It was a weird game… We just kept fighting. We were in a dog fight and I was proud of the way we competed until the end,” VanVleet added.

The Raptors, now with a mere 16-22 record on the season, need to fight even harder as they try to climb out of their rut amid the growing trade rumblings.