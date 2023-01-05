By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have taken care of business against the Toronto Raptors on the road, having led by 21, 90-69, with just a little over three minutes left in the game. But the Raptors, against all odds, stormed all the way back to force overtime following an incredible game-tying triple from Gary Trent Jr. with only a few tenths of a second left in the game.

However, the officiating, led by crew chief Tony Brothers, may have played a huge part in that ridiculous comeback, especially after an inexplicable no-call on a Pascal Siakam shove towards Bobby Portis. Nevertheless, following the game, Brothers acknowledged their error, saying that they should have indeed called a foul on Siakam.

“After post-game review, it was determined that a foul should have been called on the play,” Brothers said during the postgame Pool Report.

With the Raptors down by three and the shot clock off, they went on to pressure the Bucks from fullcourt. The Bucks did a good enough job to break through the press, with Bobby Portis receiving the ball on the far side corner. Pascal Siakam, who was chasing Portis, ended up blatantly pushing the Bucks big man out of bounds. And yet the officials decided to give the ball to the Raptors instead of rewarding Portis with two free throws.

Siakam pushes Portis out of bounds and no foul is called – 13 seconds left with Toronto down 3 pic.twitter.com/mxulE4nTao — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 5, 2023

Thankfully for the Bucks, this no-call didn’t end up costing them the game. All’s well that ends well. Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have had the best shooting night or best time taking care of the basketball, but greatness finds a way. He ended up assisting on Grayson Allen’s go-ahead triple in overtime. But in another game, that officiating mishap could have been costly.