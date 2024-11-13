The Toronto Raptors' injury concerns continued to pile up during Tuesday evening's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which dropped Toronto to 2-8 on the young season, good for last place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Despite this, arguably the lone bright spot of the season for the Raptors has been the play of second year man Gradey Dick, who went off for a career high of 32 points in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

During TNT's Inside The NBA Postgame Show, Ernie Johnson narrated some highlights of the game between the Raptors and Bucks, and while Charles Barkley had plenty of praise for the former Kansas Jayhawk, he wasn't willing to say his name.

“This boy is balling right here, y'all,” said Barkley. “I can't say his name. I just can't say his name… I don't give a damn what y'all say around here.”

This prompted some middle school-esque laughter from co-host Shaquille O'Neal, as well as a “come on, man” from the evidently more mature Kenny Smith.

A hot start

Despite his rather unfortunate surname, Gradey Dick has been balling for the Toronto Raptors this year, averaging north of 20 points per game after a rookie season in which he didn't secure a whole lot of playing time.

Toronto is currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase around power forward Scottie Barnes, who notched his first All-Star appearance a season ago but is currently out of the lineup for an extended period of time with an orbital fracture.

Gradey Dick a season ago showed flashes of the shooting and versatility that he provided during his lone season with Kansas but was largely unable to put it all together in his inconsistent minutes; however, this year has been a different story, as the second year man looks like a legitimate problem for opposing defenses on a nightly basis. While Dick's own defense could still use some work, the Raptors have to be excited about having a young piece to build around for the future.

Perhaps complicating things a bit is the large five year, $175 million contract that the Raptors handed out to Immanuel Quickley last offseason, considering that he and Dick essentially play the same position. However, having too much talent is a good problem to have, even if Raptors fans may prefer to see it spread out more to other positions.

Toronto is next slated to take the floor on Friday at home vs the Detroit Pistons.