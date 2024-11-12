ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA kicks off its inaugural NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the NBA Cup tips off Tuesday night, we're in for a compelling Eastern Conference clash between the struggling Toronto Raptors and the equally challenged Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams are looking to turn their seasons around, with Toronto sitting at 2-9 and Milwaukee at a surprising 2-8.

The Raptors will lean heavily on RJ Barrett, who's been a bright spot averaging 23.1 points and 6.1 assists per game. Jakob Poeltl's presence in the paint (11.4 rebounds per game) could be crucial against a Bucks team still finding its footing. Milwaukee, despite their star power, has struggled to find rhythm. This game presents an opportunity for them to reset and showcase why they were considered contenders. Watch for adjustments from both coaching staffs as they aim to kickstart their Cup campaigns with a much-needed victory.

Here are the Raptors-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bucks NBA Odds

Toronto Raptors: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +310

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs Bucks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV:Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being 8.5-point underdogs, the Toronto Raptors are looking to upset the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Raptors, though struggling with a 2-9 record, have shown resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. RJ Barrett has stepped up admirably in Scottie Barnes' absence, averaging an impressive 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. The emergence of rookie Gradey Dick, averaging 19 points per game, adds a new dynamic to Toronto's offense. The Raptors' league-leading offensive rebounding rate of 36.4% could prove crucial against a Bucks team that has been inconsistent on the boards.

The Bucks, despite their star power, have stumbled to a surprising 2-8 start, mirroring Toronto's record. Milwaukee's struggles are evident in their bottom-ten rankings in both offensive and defensive ratings. The absence of Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard's early-season inconsistency has left Giannis Antetokounmpo without adequate support. Toronto's recent success against Milwaukee, winning two out of three matchups last season, provides a psychological edge. If the Raptors can exploit the Bucks' vulnerable defense, currently allowing 115.7 points per game, and capitalize on their superior offensive rebounding, they stand a strong chance of securing an upset victory and extending Milwaukee's early-season woes.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their early-season struggles, the Milwaukee Bucks are primed to secure a victory against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks' offensive firepower, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive 31.6 points per game, should overwhelm the Raptors' porous defense, which ranks second-worst in the league allowing 122.7 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee's superior rebounding, averaging 43.4 boards per game will likely control the tempo and limit the Raptors' second-chance opportunities. Additionally, the Bucks' home-court advantage, where they boasted a 31-11 record last season, provides a significant edge against a Raptors team that struggled on the road with an 11-30 away record.

The Raptors' depleted roster, missing key players like Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown, further tilts the odds in Milwaukee's favor. While the Bucks have had their own challenges, including Khris Middleton's absence, their depth and star power should prove too much for Toronto to handle. The Bucks' superior three-point shooting (35.6% vs. Toronto's 33.1%) will stretch the Raptors' defense, creating opportunities for Antetokounmpo to dominate inside. With the Bucks desperate to turn their season around and the Raptors seemingly focused on long-term development, expect Milwaukee to come out with intensity and secure a convincing home victory.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Despite both teams struggling, the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to cover the -8.5 spread against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The Bucks' home-court advantage at Fiserv Forum, coupled with their superior talent led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, gives them a significant edge. Milwaukee's offense, averaging 110.6 points per game, should exploit Toronto's porous defense, which allows 122.7 points per game.

The Raptors, missing key players like Scottie Barnes and Kelly Olynyk, will struggle to keep pace with the Bucks' firepower. While Toronto has been surprisingly good against the spread this season (8-3), their recent performances suggest a decline in form. The Bucks, desperate for a statement win to turn their season around, are likely to come out with intensity and purpose. Expect Giannis to have a dominant performance, potentially pushing for 30+ points. Milwaukee's superior rebounding and three-point shooting should help them pull away in the second half, covering the -8.5 spread comfortably.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 (-114), Over 231 (-110)