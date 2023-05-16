A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James broke the heart of Golden State Warriors fans after the Los Angeles Lakers took down Stephen Curry and Co. in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. This is far from the first time that the NBA’s all-time leading scorer stuck a dagger in the collective hearts of an entire fanbase, and it sure as hell won’t be the last.

Just ask DeMar DeRozan. The Chicago Bulls star recently came as a guest on Paul George’s podcast, and one of the more interesting topics of discussion centered around how LeBron ended DeRozan’s tenure with the Toronto Raptors. According to DeMar, this was during the 2017-18 season when a LeBron game-winner spelled the end of the season for Toronto — again. It also turned out to be the last straw for DeRozan:

“I think the play that sticks out to me is Game 3, my last year in Toronto,” DeRozan said. “[LeBron] went full court, shot the one-legged floater, and made it. That was it. That was like the end of my time in Toronto. That was it. … I just remember him shooting that one-legged floater and it going in, I was just like, ‘S**t. This is it here.’ That one haunt me for sure.”

DeMar DeRozan: "LeBron shot the one legged floater and made it. That was the end of my time in Toronto." Paul George: "That was my last time in Indy. He got me up outta there too. They swept us. 4-0." DeMar: "We got swept too. Sh*t." (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/q5w4jkVV1h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a 3-0 series lead against the Raptors after that iconic shot, and the Cavs ended up sweeping Toronto in Game 4. After that series loss, it didn’t take long before DeRozan ended up parting ways with the Raptors after nine memorable years. DeMar DeRozan has LeBron James to thank for that.

“He be sick as s**t,” DeRozan said of LeBron.